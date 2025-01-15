Egypt, US Presidents Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Efforts

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and US President Joe Biden held a phone conversation on Tuesday evening to discuss ongoing efforts to secure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

According to an official statement from the Egyptian Presidency, the two leaders focused on the mediation efforts led by Egypt, the US, and Qatar aimed at establishing a ceasefire and facilitating the exchange of prisoners and detainees. During the call, they reviewed the latest developments in the negotiations and underscored the importance of flexibility and commitment from all parties involved in overcoming obstacles to reach an agreement.

Ambassador Mohamed El-Shenawy, the spokesperson for the Egyptian Presidency, added that President Al-Sisi stressed the urgent need for an immediate cessation of hostilities. Al-Sisi emphasized the critical need to alleviate the severe humanitarian suffering of civilians in Gaza and ensure the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid. He also highlighted the importance of preventing a broader regional conflict and its potentially grave consequences.

The two leaders reaffirmed the strategic partnership between Egypt and the United States and discussed the strengthening of bilateral relations across various sectors. Additionally, President Al-Sisi expressed his best wishes to President Biden as he approaches the conclusion of his current term on 20 January 2025, and prepares for his next term.



