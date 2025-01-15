J.F. Lehman & Company Announces Promotions And Team Additions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), a leading middle-market private firm focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, maritime, and environmental sectors, is pleased to announce several promotions and team additions.

Promotions include Karina Perelmuter to Managing Director, Megan E. Kanefsky to Director, Bridget A. Harding to Vice President and Bailee D. Glass to Associate.

"Our latest promotions highlight the exceptional contributions by these individuals as well as our established track record cultivating career progression," said Louis N. Mintz, Partner. "Their dedication and impact across our own organization and our portfolio companies illustrates our commitment to excellence and fostering sustained success."



The firm also recently welcomed several new investment professionals including Sandra Wong, Jack R. Chandler, Yosef W. Medhin, Jack R. Smith and Emily O. Strambi.

JFLCO's functional capabilities were augmented with the addition of Isabel R. Grabel and Jessica S. Godt in Investor Relations, Miguel Zhindon in Technology and Grace Xu in Finance & Accounting.

"We continue to attract outstanding new talent following the successful closing of our latest buyout fund," said Glenn M. Shor, Partner.

"These new team members further enhance the firm's capacity and capabilities."

Recent Promotions

Karina Perelmuter, Managing Director, Marketing & Investor Relations.

Prior to joining the firm in 2019, Ms. Perelmuter served as a Vice President in Lazard's Private Capital Advisory practice, a member of the Investor Relations team at Tiger Global and a Fund Accountant at Mount Kellett.

She began her career in Assurance at Ernst & Young.

Ms. Perelmuter graduated magna cum laude from American University, where she earned a B.S. in finance and accounting.

Megan E. Kanefsky, Director, Human Capital.

Prior to joining the firm in 2021, Ms. Kanefsky spent 15 years in the Human Resources Group at Blackstone, where she focused on recruiting, benefits administration, performance evaluation and organizational development.

Ms. Kanefsky earned a B.A. in psychology from the University of Maryland and an M.A. in industrial and organizational psychology from Baruch College.

Bridget A. Harding, Vice President.

Prior to joining the firm in 2020, Ms. Harding began her career as an Investment Banking Analyst in Goldman Sachs' Global Industrials Group.

Ms. Harding graduated summa cum laude from Lehigh University, where she earned a B.S. in accounting and finance.

Bailee D. Glass, Associate.

Prior to joining the firm in 2022, Ms. Glass began her career as an Alternative Investments Research Analyst in BlackRock's hedge fund solutions group.

Ms. Glass graduated from the University of Chicago, where she earned a B.A. in economics.

Investment Team Additions

Sandra Wong, Vice President, Credit.

Prior to joining the firm, Ms. Wong served as Vice President on the U.S. Investment Team at Strategic Value Partners, where she focused on distressed and special situations opportunities.

She began her career as an Investment Banking Analyst at Credit Suisse, where she later transitioned to the Private Equity Group.

Ms. Wong earned a B.A. in business economics as well as a minor in accounting from UCLA and an M.B.A from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Jack R. Chandler, Associate.

Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Chandler began his career as an Investment Banking Analyst at Grace Matthews.

He graduated magna cum laude from the University of Notre Dame, where he earned a B.B.A. in finance and applied computational mathematics and statistics.

Yosef W. Medhin, Associate.

Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Medhin was an Investment Banking Analyst in Citi's Industrials Group and began his career as an Investment Banking Analyst at Deutsche Bank. He graduated from Washington and Lee University, where he earned a B.S. in business administration.

Jack R. Smith, Associate.

Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Smith began his career at Morgan Stanley in the Private Equity Solutions group. He graduated summa cum laude from Drexel University, where he earned a B.S. in finance.

Emily O. Strambi, Analyst.

Prior to joining the firm, Ms. Strambi began her career as an Equity Trading Analyst at the Royal Bank of Canada, where she covered the healthcare and consumer sectors.

She graduated magna cum laude from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where she earned a B.S. in economics with concentrations in finance and business analytics as well as a minor in legal studies and history.

Other Team Additions

Isabel R. Grabel, Marketing & Investor Relations.

Prior to joining the firm as a Senior Associate, Ms. Grabel was a Senior Associate at Harvest Partners, where she focused on private equity investments in industrials, healthcare, business services and consumer products.

She began her career as an Investment Banking Analyst at Jefferies.

Ms. Grabel graduated from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan, where she earned a B.B.A. with a concentration in finance and financial management services.

Jessica S. Godt, Marketing & Investor Relations.

Ms. Godt joined JFLCO in 2024 to support and consult on the firm's marketing and fundraising efforts across private equity and credit strategies.

Previously, Ms. Godt served as Vice President of Investor Relations at Warwick Investment Group and began her career in Lazard's Private Capital Advisory practice.

She earned a B.S. in commerce with concentrations in finance and management and a minor in business analytics from the University of Virginia.

Miguel Zhindon, Enterprise Technology.

Prior to joining the firm as a Vice President, Mr. Zhindon served as a Senior Technology Consultant at iCorps Technologies, tailoring IT strategies, training and technical support for JFLCO and other clients.

Previously, Mr. Zhindon held various roles in network administration and telecommunications.

He began his career in the United States Marine Corps and graduated from Pace University, where he earned an M.S. in information systems and assurance.

Grace Xu, Finance & Accounting.

Prior to joining the firm as an Assistant Controller, Ms. Xu served as a Business Unit Controller at Millennium Management.

Previously, Ms. Xu worked as a Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the financial services group. Ms. Xu earned a B.S. in accounting from Pennsylvania State University. Ms. Xu is a Certified Public Accountant.

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company focuses exclusively on investing in the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental industries. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.



Logo -

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED