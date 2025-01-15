Best Pokémon GO Joystick Ios 18 / Android 2025 [0 Ban Risks]

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Mode : With Bluetooth integration, trainers can effortlessly pair with an Android device to safely spoof their location in official Pokémon GO. No cracked versions are required!

Game Mode :

Supports Android users to safely spoof Pokémon GO/Monster Hunter Now without a PC.

Fake Joystick:

Freely control avatar movement with 360° rotation and smooth navigation in locked directions.

How to Spoof Pokémon GO Location Safely With Joystick ?

To safely spoof your Pokémon GO location using a joystick, you can use a reliable spoofer like PoGoskill. This tool allows you to easily simulate your location on both Android and iOS devices without the risk of getting banned. Here's how it works:



Instantly change your GPS location without a computer.

Fix the "Pokémon GO failed to detect location 12" error on iOS/Android.

Adjust your movement speed and set multiple locations to simulate realistic routes.

Prevent bans with a distance-based cooldown timer. Fully compatible with all Android and iOS versions, including iOS 18 and Android 15.

Steps to Spoof Pokémon GO Location Safely with a Joystick:

Download and install PoGoskill from Google Play.Select either Game Mode or Bluetooth Mode.Activate Joystick Mode to start spoofing your location smoothly.

PoGoskill New Year Sale

2025

– Save Up to 87%!

From January 15 to February 10, enjoy incredible savings of up to 87% OFF on PoGoskill! Enhance your Pokémon GO adventure with the best joystick and safe location spoofing. Click here for more details and to grab the deal before it ends!

About PoGoskill

PoGoskill is the best Pokémon GO spoofer for both Android and iPhone, allowing you to spoof your location securely without a PC. With the best Pokémon GO joystick , it provides smooth navigation and precise control, ensuring a ban-free experience while you explore new areas and catch exclusive Pokémon.

