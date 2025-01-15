Shajara For Sustainable Solutions Signs Three Strategic Distribution Agreements With Global Companies

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Shajara for Sustainable Solutions, represented by its CEO Dr. Amir Al-Hashimi, has signed three strategic distribution agreements with global companies: Solax, Suntech, and Jinko Solar, each independently.

The agreements were signed on the sidelines of the World Future Summit (WFES 2025), held at the Abu Dhabi National Center (ADNEC) and hosted by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company“Masdar.”

The agreements aim to establish Shajara for Sustainable Solutions as a regional distributor for the products of these companies in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the wider region. Shajara will distribute solar panels produced by Jinko Solar and Suntech, as well as inverters and battery storage systems manufactured by Solax Power.





Shajara for Sustainable Solutions is committed to accelerating access to affordable and safe solar energy products, particularly in the megawatt range. The company also seeks to transform solar technologies to achieve its global vision, where abundant and accessible solar energy meets all energy needs at affordable prices.

Shajara is a provider of sustainable energy products and services in Kuwait and the region, with ambitions to expand its services globally.

The company is also a member of the Middle East Solar Industry Association (MESIA) and is a subsidiary of Shajara Holding, which was established over 40 years ago to develop a diverse range of businesses and investment portfolios across the Middle East.

Additionally, Shajara for Sustainable Solutions represents several companies across the GCC and the broader region.