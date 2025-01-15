Second Stage Of ADA University's Idea Incubation Program Launches
The second stage of the "Idea Incubation Program" for ADA
University students has begun, Azernews
reports.
This stage of the program, jointly organized by the ADA
University Foundation and Azercell Telekom LLC since last year, has
officially launched.
The program, which supports the development of Azerbaijan's
startup ecosystem, aims to Teach young people how to apply new
technologies and prepare them for the real startup ecosystem.
Participants will acquire the knowledge and skills needed to design
and implement their ideas, work with experienced mentors, and
collaborate with ecosystem representatives.
This year, 10 teams will be involved in the project. Employees
from ADA University and Azercell Telekom will mentor the team
members for up to six months, training them on topics such as
"Formation of Startup Thinking," "IT Project Management," "MVP
Preparation," and "Preparation of Successful Startup
Presentations."
At the end of the program, the winning team will receive a cash
prize of AZN 3,500. Additionally, successful project proposals will
be evaluated by Azercell Telekom, and start-ups selected for their
ideas will be offered participation in an internship program or job
opportunities.
