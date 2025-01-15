Second Stage Of ADA University's Idea Incubation Program Launches

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The second stage of the "Idea Incubation Program" for ADA University students has begun, Azernews reports.

This stage of the program, jointly organized by the ADA University Foundation and Azercell Telekom LLC since last year, has officially launched.

The program, which supports the development of Azerbaijan's startup ecosystem, aims to young people how to apply new technologies and prepare them for the real startup ecosystem. Participants will acquire the knowledge and skills needed to design and implement their ideas, work with experienced mentors, and collaborate with ecosystem representatives.

This year, 10 teams will be involved in the project. Employees from ADA University and Azercell Telekom will mentor the team members for up to six months, training them on topics such as "Formation of Startup Thinking," "IT Project Management," "MVP Preparation," and "Preparation of Successful Startup Presentations."

At the end of the program, the winning team will receive a cash prize of AZN 3,500. Additionally, successful project proposals will be evaluated by Azercell Telekom, and start-ups selected for their ideas will be offered participation in an internship program or job opportunities.