Zelensky On Talks With Trump: Our Teams Already Working On Format Of Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the teams are working on the content and format of his upcoming meeting with US President-elect Donald Trump.

The Head of State said this in Warsaw during a joint meeting with Polish Prime Donald Tusk with representatives, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Our teams are already working on the content and format of the upcoming meeting [with Trump]. We will discuss key issues there. (...) The main thing for us is that we want to end this war, but not just somehow, but with a just peace. To do this, we need to be sure that Russia will not return with war again, and this requires strong security guarantees,” Zelensky emphasized.

According to him, today such guarantees are membership in the European Union and NATO , serious arms packages and support for the Ukrainian army.

As reported by Ukrinform, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said that during the first meeting between Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump , Ukraine seeks to reach common assessments with the United States and a common understanding of the importance of achieving a just peace as soon as possible.

Donald Trump will be inaugurated on January 20.