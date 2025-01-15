Zelensky On Volyn Tragedy: We Already Have Developments That Are“Steps Forward”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the ministries of culture of Ukraine and Poland, which are responsible for issues related to understanding in the context of the Volyn tragedy, already have developments that are“steps forward.”

The Head of State said this in Warsaw during a joint meeting with Polish Prime Donald Tusk with representatives, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Answering the question whether the Volyn tragedy could affect relations between Ukraine and Poland, especially Warsaw's support for European and Euro-Atlantic integration, Zelensky said:“Poland's support is very important to us, we must move forward in our relations. Our ministries of culture, which are responsible for the relevant issues, are already working. (...) All their developments are steps forward.”

He emphasized that it is necessary to strengthen the neighborly alliance between Ukraine and Poland ,“because we face the biggest threat - Russia.”

As reported, on January 14, Ukraine gave its consent to the Polish side to carry out exhumation work in April for Polish victims of the Volyn tragedy who died in 1945.

The exhumation work will be carried out by specialists from the Freedom and Democracy Foundation, who two years ago discovered the remains of the victims in Puzhnyky in the Ternopil region as a result of search operations.