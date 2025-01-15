عربي


Al-Nasr, Khaitan Draw In A Match Of Zain Football League


1/15/2025 3:03:29 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- Al-Nasr and Khaitan played a 1-1 match in the 11th round of Zain football premier league, as part of Zain premier league.
Al-Nasr upped its score to five points, ranking 9th, while Khaitan garnered six, in the 8th rank. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

