Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Soccer Training Aid (OCC-1736)


1/15/2025 2:46:21 PM

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way for soccer players to practice shooting or passing skills without having to chase after a ball," said an inventor, from N. Long Beach, Calif., "so I invented the BALL CONTROL. My design saves time and effort, and it allows the player to concentrate more on his footwork."

The invention provides a convenient training aid for soccer players. In doing so, it allows the user to practice a variety of ball-handling and shooting techniques without having to constantly chase and retrieve a soccer ball. As a result, it could enhance a soccer player's skills. The invention features a durable and practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for soccer players. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-OCC-1736, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

