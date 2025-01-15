SPF And Start-Up India Launch Roundtables On AI Governance And Global Expansion

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 15 (KNN) The Start-up Policy Forum (SPF), in collaboration with the Department for of and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Start-up India, is organising a two-day event to commemorate National Start-up Day 2025.

The flagship initiatives, Start-up Baithak and Start-up Baatcheet, will be held at Bharat Mandapam on January 15-16, focusing on critical policy discussions including data privacy, reverse flipping, AI governance, capital markets, and fintech regulations.

Start-up Baithak will feature twelve closed-door roundtables in the G20 Summit Room, bringing together prominent start-ups such as Swiggy, Zerodha, Razorpay, CRED, and Pine Labs.

The discussions aim to facilitate dialogue between entrepreneurs and policymakers to address industry challenges and develop strategic solutions for the ecosystem's advancement.

Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, emphasised the event's significance in fostering innovation and economic growth, highlighting the importance of enabling meaningful dialogue between stakeholders.

Shweta Rajpal Kohli, President and CEO, SPF, underscored India's position in global innovation and the event's role in shaping the future of the country's start-up ecosystem.

The roundtables will feature distinguished speakers including G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, MEITY Secretary S. Krishnan, and India AI Mission CEO Abhishek Singh.

Topics range from taking Indian start-ups global to technology adoption, AI implementation, and financial ecosystem development.

Key government representatives from various departments will lead discussions on tech diplomacy, investor protection, and India's digital economy.

Complementing the formal discussions, Start-up Baatcheet will provide an informal networking platform on January 15.

The evening event aims to bring together founders, investors, ecosystem enablers, and policymakers to discuss the start-up outlook for 2025 and strengthen relationships within the entrepreneurial community.

(KNN Bureau)