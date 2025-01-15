Ten Key Remodels To Showcase Their Award-Winning Design-Build Expertise At The Oklahoma City Home + Garden Show

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ten Key Remodels will feature its full range of remodeling services at the Oklahoma City Home + Garden Show from January 17 to 19, 2025.

EDMOND, OK, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ten Key Home & Kitchen Remodels OKC, an award-winning design-build company in Edmond specializing in home remodeling, additions, exterior upgrades, and custom cabinetry, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming Oklahoma City Home + Garden Show. Visitors are invited to stop by the Ten Key Remodels booth to explore innovative remodeling solutions, meet the team behind some of Oklahoma's most transformative home projects, and take advantage of special pricing and giveaways.The Oklahoma City Home + Garden Show is one of the region's premier events, featuring over 300 exhibitors showcasing the latest trends in home improvement, gardening, and design. Held at the OKC Fairgrounds, the show provides homeowners with access to expert advice, cutting-edge products, and inspiring ideas for their next home project."We're excited to bring our expertise to this year's Oklahoma City Home + Garden Show," said Houston Johnson, Owner of Ten Key Remodels. "This is a fantastic opportunity to meet with homeowners and future clients, share our expertise, and inspire ideas for their next remodeling project. We look forward to welcoming everyone to our booth!"About: Founded in 2012, Ten Key Home & Kitchen Remodels is the leading and award-winning company offering comprehensive design-build solutions for residential and commercial spaces. From custom whole-home renovations and additions to exterior enhancements, Ten Key Remodels delivers top-tier craftsmanship and personalized service in Edmond, Oklahoma City, and the region.For more information, please visit

