Maxx Crosby Joins BKFC, Strengthening Partnership With Triller Group

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is excited to announce Las Vegas Raiders star

Maxx Crosby is joining its ownership group. Known for his passion for combat sports, Crosby's involvement underscores BKFC's growth and aligns with Triller Group's vision to revolutionize the fight sports landscape.

Crosby joins a roster of celebrity investors including former UFC champion Conor McGregor, who expressed his enthusiasm for Crosby's partnership: "I am thrilled for Maxx to join me as an owner of BKFC. He is the epitome of hard work and perseverance that is the backbone of BKFC!" This coalition of sports celebrities reflects a growing trend where icons from various fields are embracing the raw, real, and engaging nature of bare-knuckle fighting.

BKFC has made remarkable strides since its inception, hosting over 100 global events that showcase the incredible skill, talent, and athleticism of bare-knuckle fighters.

As part of the subsidiary company of Triller Group, we're harnessing enhanced resources to elevate the BKFC experience. The Triller App and Triller TV provide exclusive content and interactive features, bringing fans closer to the action than ever before. As BKFC gears up for future events, fans can anticipate an exciting lineup that showcases intense competition alongside the star power of our celebrity investors. This collaboration marks a new era for BKFC, where sports entertainment transcends traditional boundaries.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is owned by Triller Group

Inc.

About Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC)

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is the first promotion allowed to hold a legal, sanctioned, and regulated bare knuckle event in the United States since 1889 in Philadelphia, and headed by President and former professional boxer David Feldman, BKFC is dedicated to preserving the historical legacy of bare knuckle fighting, while utilizing a specifically created rule set that emphasizes fighter safety.

About Triller Group Inc.

Triller Group is a US-based company that operates two main businesses: the newly merged US-based social media operations (Triller Corp.), and the legacy operations of the Company in Hong Kong ("AGBA").

Triller Corp. is a next generation, AI-powered, social media and live-streaming event platform for creators. Pairing music culture with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology, Triller Corp. uses proprietary AI technology to push and track content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks, enabling them to reach millions of additional users. Triller Corp. additionally owns Triller Sports, Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC); Amplify, a leading machine-learning, AI platform; and TrillerTV, a premier global PPV, AVOD, and SVOD streaming service. For more information, visit .

Established in 1993, AGBA is a leading, multi-channel business platform that incorporates cutting edge machine-learning and offers a broad set of financial services and healthcare products to consumers through a tech-led ecosystem, enabling clients to unlock the choices that best suit their needs. Trusted by over 400,000 individual and corporate customers, the Group is organized into four market-leading businesses: Platform Business, Distribution Business, Healthcare Business, and Fintech Business. For more information, please visit .

