Investornewsbreaks Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE American: SLI) Advances Exploration At South West Arkansas Project

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Standard Lithium (NYSE American: SLI) , through its joint venture SWA Lithium with Equinor ASA, has initiated at its South West Arkansas Project. The new Lester-1 well, targeting a total depth of 9,600 feet, is designed to address data gaps in the proposed operational area. Core samples from the Smackover Formation will undergo detailed porosity and permeability analysis, while large-scale brine sampling and reservoir testing will guide front-end engineering design (“FEED”) and Definitive Feasibility Studies (“DFS”). Standard Lithium also continues re-entry and testing of wells drilled in 2023, reinforcing its leadership in lithium exploration and development.

To view the full press release, visit

About Standard Lithium Ltd.

Standard Lithium is a leading near-commercial lithium development company focused on the sustainable development of a portfolio of large, high-grade lithium-brine properties in the United States.

The company prioritizes projects characterized by the highest-quality resources, robust infrastructure, skilled labor and streamlined permitting. The company aims to achieve sustainable, commercial-scale lithium production via the application of a scalable and fully integrated direct lithium extraction (“DLE”) and purification process. The company's flagship projects are located in the Smackover Formation, a world-class lithium-brine asset, focused in Arkansas and Texas. In partnership with global energy leader Equinor ASA, Standard Lithium is advancing the South West Arkansas Project, a greenfield project located in southern Arkansas, and is actively exploring promising lithium-brine prospects in east Texas. Additionally, the company is advancing the phase 1A project in partnership with LANXESS Corp., a brownfield development project located in southern Arkansas. Standard Lithium also holds an interest in certain mineral leases in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SLI are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN