NYF Advertising Awards Open For Entries: Grey New York And NYF Launch 'No BS Allowed' Campaign And Plant Seeds Of Growth

- Thiago Cruz, Chief Creative Officer at Grey New YorkNEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The New York Festivals Advertising Awards is now officially open for entries for the 2025 competition. Grey New York has teamed up with New York Festivals Advertising Awards to unveil a bold new creative campaign, titled “No BS Allowed,” for the show's 2025 awards season. The campaign serves as a call for entries, challenging the advertising industry to reject superficiality and focus on creating work that truly matters.The New York Festivals Advertising Awards, known for celebrating the world's most innovative and impactful advertising, is taking a hard stance against the industry's reliance on inflated metrics, fabricated buzz, and empty results. In this provocative campaign, these industry conventions are reimagined as something more tangible and valuable: fertilizer for growth.Thiago Cruz, Chief Creative Officer at Grey New York.“New York is famously known for not putting up with BS, so we're ensuring our festival stands for that too. We're looking for work that truly drives both cultural and business value for clients.”The campaign humorously relabels case studies' so-called "BS" with sharp accuracy, exposing the elements that undermine true creativity:.Made-up tweets.Inflated number of impressions.Lots and lots of positive sentimentTo launch the campaign, Grey New York created a mockumentary-style film, titled“100 % Bull***”. It portrays real farmers talking directly to the camera about the free bags of manure they received. Each bag is humorously labeled with award show case study jargon like“Made-up Tweets”, creating moments of genuine confusion and comedy as the farmers, unfamiliar with the advertising world, discuss the potential benefits of the unconventional fertilizer for their crops.In addition to the video, the new campaign consists of social content and print. And at the end of the festival's judging process, Grey NY and the New York Festivals will be donating fertilizer to the NYC Parks, in hopes that the industry's fabricated results can be transformed into something real and productive.“New York Festivals has always been about celebrating creativity that pushes boundaries and drives progress,” said Scott Rose, President at New York Festivals.“This campaign is a reminder that our jury wants to rise above the noise of awards gamification and honor the true achievement: the courage, creativity, and dedication it takes to bring powerful ideas to life, inspire action, and shape the future of our industry.”The 2025 New York Festivals Advertising Awards are now open for entries. Creatives, agencies, and brands worldwide are invited to submit their work and join the movement to redefine what award-winning advertising can be.For more information about the campaign or to submit an entry, visit .The New York Festivals Advertising Awards competition receives entries from more than 60 countries and is judged by more than 400 members of NYF's Executive Jury and Shortlist Jury, who collectively cast their votes to select the year's trophy-winning work.The official deadline to enter the 2025 New York Festivals Advertising Awards is April 25, 2025. For more information on categories, rules and regulations and to view the 2024 Advertising Awards winner's showcase visit: .About New York Festivals:New York Festivals® Celebrating the World's Best Work since 1957Advertising AwardsAME Awards ®NYF Health ®Radio AwardsTV & Film AwardsEntries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, go to .ABOUT GREY:Grey's mission is to create Famously Effective ideas that move people, business, and the world forward-harnessing the power of creativity to solve business problems and deliver growth for the world's most influential brands and companies such as Procter & Gamble, Volvo, Haleon, Kellanova, Applebee's, Modelo, The Coca-Cola Company, Tumi, and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. Grey is proud to be a part of AKQA, an international family of autonomous agencies with shared values and an independent mindset, backed by WPP (NYSE: WPP). In recent years, Grey has won a Grand Effie in every market it operates; Newsweek (2023) named Grey a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace, and in 2024 was ranked a top 10 Network by the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.Grey is part of an international family of autonomous agencies with shared values and an independent mindset, backed by WPP (NYSE: WPP).

New York Feastivals Advertising Awards 2025 Open for Entires. No BS Allowed

