Lightfield Partners Launches Digital Infrastructure Real Estate Financing Initiative

Fast growing land lease company bringing dynamic financing solution to data centers and digital infrastructure industry

- Anthony DantiNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today marks the official launch of Lightfield Partners ' Digital Infrastructure Financing Initiative (“Lightfield DiFi”), an innovative extension of its pioneering strategies in the renewable space. With Lightfield DiFi, digital infrastructure developers and owners (“Infrastructure Developers”) can obtain cost-effective financing focused on the value of their land and real estate holdings (including data center powered shells).Lightfield, co-founded and managed by partners Anthony Danti and Jason Kahan, specializes in acquiring land under renewable energy and digital infrastructure assets and leasing it back to developers and project owners under long-term leases."Our mission with Lightfield DiFi is to extend the proven cost-effective capital solutions we utilize in the renewable space to those in the digital infrastructure space," said Anthony Danti.“Digital infrastructure and renewable energy assets have many similarities, and capital solutions that work for one sector can be seamlessly applied to the other.”“Demand for investment in data centers and other digital infrastructure is rapidly growing. Lightfield DiFi will support that growth by providing efficient capital to Infrastructure Developers, while enabling them to realize better returns on their project investments” added Jason Kahan.The land lease model is designed to unlock the value in the real estate holdings of Infrastructure Developers, while delivering consistent returns for Lightfield's investors. Infrastructure Developers can realize accretive returns on their project equity investments while reinvesting their capital into higher-value initiatives. Lightfield generally targets projects that are at or near notice-to-proceed to start construction, with coordination and planning with Infrastructure Developers beginning much earlier in the development process.Lightfield is currently in advanced negotiations to acquire land from several top-tier Infrastructure Developers, including those that are exclusively digital focused. It anticipates deploying between $250 million and $500 million over the next three to five years, with potential for even greater investment. Lightfield targets opportunities in the U.S. and Canada.For more information about Lightfield Partners, please visit .

