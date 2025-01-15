HIP Video Promo Presents: Stewart Taylor Releases Brand New Music Video 'EVEN'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LA-based Stewart Taylor releases epic new pop track "EVEN"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stewart Taylor is not afraid to put the“pop” back in pop with his thoughtfully fashioned, lively tracks that“pack a punch” with an irresistible boldness and authenticity. As a creative force since childhood, LA-based Taylor has been singing, songwriting, and dancing since he was 4. A of Berklee College of Music in Boston, his strongest passion lies in music and songwriting-evident in every note. Fans can expect honest and resonant lyricism, often exploring past relationships' bittersweet beauty and pain. Inspired by iconic pop legends like Prince, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Bruno Mars, and queer trailblazers, Stewart remains unapologetically true to himself-a quality that has earned him collaborations with Grammy-nominated songwriters and producers. As he gears up to release a new album, Stewart's earworms seamlessly blend the vintage charm of classic pop with a fresh, modern edge. It is a feat quite difficult to achieve in any musical sphere, yet he consistently delivers sensitive, heartfelt, desirous-and unequivocally human songcraft.

Love is a rose with thorns-and when love is mismatched, a breezy romance can spiral into a whirlwind of pain. Stewart, once steadily aligned with his lover, now finds himself on the opposite side, trapped in a frustrating cycle of“stacking ammunition” for one argument after another. All he wants is a chance to rewind, to“freeze frame” those sweet memories they once shared. His deep yearning for connection and companionship pulses through each line, yet, this pair can't help but fall back into the same stubborn patterns. Stewart's love of classic MTV-inspired sound goes full throttle, amplified by the Europop expertise of producer MADS-whose credits landed in the top 1% of global streams last year. Infused with intoxicatingly bouncy 80s synths, the track effortlessly blends the nostalgia of the past with the electricity of the future. The ever-resonant“EVEN” feels timeless and adaptable at home anywhere. But beneath the shimmering production lies a deeper realization: love propelled by vengeance is no love after all. Stewart takes a bold step forward, choosing accountability over animosity. It's GAME OVER-but he walks away with his head held high, offering a powerful reminder to lovers everywhere. Even in the most toxic situations, there is always room for healing, forgiveness, and growth.

Navigating a tumultuous relationship can feel like playing a never-ending game-exhausting for those living it, but captivating when brought to life on screen. Sparked by an eighties-style jacket embellished with“Game Over” on the back, Stewart and his top-tier creative team, including longtime friend and Director Benjamin Farren, Choreographer Julie Vegliante, and German Designer Joseph Auren, craft a delightfully immersive retro video game aesthetic-a vivid sensory experience packed with special effects, vibrant animation, and dynamic choreography. The track's enticing fusion of nostalgic and futuristic styles flourish as each argument propels Stewart and his ex-boyfriend to new“levels” of conflict, plunging them deeper into an inescapable virtual reality. Each detail holds significance for Stewart-each scene dazzles with authenticity and imaginative spirit, expressing his lived experience with bold, artistic flair. Thrown into the neon lightscape, he battles an animalistic opponent while desperately reaching for memories of a calmer, uncomplicated romance. Understanding that those days are gone Stewart“steps up” one last time, emerging victorious in their final battle. As a fearless artist on the rise, Stewart not only flexes his muscles as a dancer, singer, songwriter, designer, and much more in the mesmerizing“EVEN” music video, but he also conquers his struggles, delivering an impactful message about resilience, self-worth, and the strength it takes to move forward to those who need it most.

