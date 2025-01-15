Mohawk Named America's Most Trusted Brand In Wood Flooring By Lifestory Research's 2025 Rankings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Wood Flooring Study.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Lifestory Research 2025 America's Most Trusted® Wood Flooring Study has named Mohawk the most trusted brand among consumers considering the purchase of wood flooring. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 109.4, Mohawk received the highest trust rating of all major flooring brands in the wood category.This ranking is based on the opinions of 4,722 U.S. consumers surveyed over the past 12 months. The study highlights consumer perceptions of the most popular brands actively considered by individuals shopping for wood flooring for their homes. Other brands featured in the final ranking include Bruce, Shaw, and Armstrong, all recognized for their strong market presence.Lifestory Research's America's Most Trusted® rankings are a key indicator of consumer trust, reflecting the importance of brand reputation and customer confidence in purchasing decisions. Mohawk's top position in this year's study underscores its continued leadership and consumer loyalty in the wood flooring industry.For more information about the study, visitAbout the America's Most Trusted® StudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit .About Lifestory Research®Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit .About Lifestory Research® and America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:/press-release-info-rulesAny information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research. Contact to learn more.

