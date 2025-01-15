MYAVANA Announces First-Ever Certified Stamp For Healthy Hair Care Brands, Retailers + Salons, Launches Cosmetology Course For Professionals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) All business sectors of the hair care ecosystem from brands to retailers are eligible to become MYAVANA Certified, transforming their product and service offerings to meet the demands of a more innovative and personalized future. MYAVANA's mission is to redefine the hair care experience by creating community-focused, data-driven approaches that address hair challenges while fostering growth for businesses across the industry.

"We're on a mission to revolutionize the future of haircare,"

said MYAVANA CEO and Founder Candace V. Mitchell. "We want to provide a new benchmark for hair care brands, professionals, and retailers alike to strive for. Our proprietary technology and training programs under MYAVANA Certified will serve a resource for every sector of the beauty industry to improve business practices, and in turn, accelerate growth."

Among the first brands, salons, and retailers that MYAVANA has awarded the Certified stamp of approval include:



Brands:

Alodia Hair Care, African Pride Moisture Miracle Collection, Afro Unicorn, Alikay Naturals, As I Am, Aunt Jackie's, Aveda, Briogeo, Bumble and Bumble, Camille Rose, Carol's Daughter, Colorproof, CurlMix, Curls, Curly Crownz Haircare, Design Essentials,

EDEN BodyWorks, Giovanni, Innersense, K18, Lushus Hair, Miche Beauty, Moisture Love, Nexxus, Olaplex, OUAI, Ouidad, Pattern Beauty, Pureology, Rebundle, Rezo Hair Care, Sienna Naturals, Slayy Hair, Texture Crush, tgin, The Doux, U Go Girl Hair, Uncle Funky's Daughter

Salons:

Too Groovy Salon, Karen Marie Salon, The Healthy Hair Loft, Posh Hair Therapy, Splash ATL, K. Skye Salon, Glorious Crowns, Kinks & Curls Atlanta, It's a Hair Thang, The Hair Kemist, Shea Universe, Hair Glam'd, HER Naturally Connect, Florae, Gorgeous Looks Salon, Rezo Salon Retailers:

Ulta Beauty, Salon Centric, Curls and Natural Hair Beauty Place, Shea Universe, LimeLight HairArtistry, The Beauty Genie, Glow + Flow Beauty, Nefertiti Beauty Supply Jax, BPolished Beauty Supply, VAYA Beauty, Krush Beauty, The Beauty KNW How, AHNI Beauty Supply, The Hair Zone Beauty Supply, Kinks and Curls Atlanta, Ella's Beauty Supply, Yany Beauty, Textured Tech Beauty Supply, MYAVANA Uganda.

Through the MYAVANA Certified Hair & Beauty Network , MYAVANA is leveraging science, technology, and data to deliver cutting-edge healthy hair solutions. The network empowers consumers, professionals, brands, and retailers globally with access to advanced technology, data-driven insights, tailored education, and strategic resources. By shifting the industry away from trial-and-error purchasing, MYAVANA promotes personalized consumer journeys for optimal results.

"MYAVANA Certified celebrates the excellence of unique value, shaping the personalization of the hair and beauty industry. It represents the convergence of individuality and community." – Robin D. Groover, MYAVANA Chief Hair Officer

Any brands, industry professionals or retailers looking to become MYAVANA Certified should subscribe now to join the network to access the software, training, and start their certification journey:

Below is an outline of the core divisions within the MYAVANA Certified Hair & Beauty Network:

Hair Care Brands Division

MYAVANA partners with brands to set new standards for product performance, education, and introduce an innovative, personalized customer experience:



Become MYAVANA Certified:

Gain the MYAVANA Certified Stamp to validate product efficacy across various HairIDs representing diverse global hair textures.



Product Performance Testing:

Leverage MYAVANA's scientific R&D expertise to optimize product results across a spectrum of 972 HairIDs.



HairCI – Consumer Intelligence:

Understand customer needs and trends to inform product development through our real-time data & analytics dashboard. Product Distribution: Expand globally through MYAVANA's beauty tech retail model in our first store experience in Kampala, Uganda.

Retailers Division

MYAVANA is transforming the retail experience with advanced personalized recommendation systems and customer-centric training:



Become MYAVANA Certified:

Stand out with the MYAVANA Certified Stamp for trusted retail solutions that best serve a diverse range of HairIDs.



HairRI – Recommendation Intelligence: Retailers can use MYAVANA's "powered by MYAVANA" AI-driven experience to offer personalized guidance, optimize inventory, access data-driven insights, and increase sales.



MYAVANA Retail Innovation Academy:

Educate and empower retailers with cutting-edge business and technology strategies. MYAVANA Uganda Beauty Tech Store & Franchising: Expand globally with MYAVANA's proven retail model driven by personalized hair care technology and open a store in globally identified markets.

Salons/Stylists Division

MYAVANA is elevating hair care professionals and businesses through innovative tools and training:



Become A MYAVANA Pro:

Salons and stylists can join the MYAVANA Hair & Beauty Network for access to premium tools and resources.



HairScopes and Pro+ : Advanced hair strand analysis and hair care insights tailored for clients' personalized healthy hair journey.



MYAVANA Salon Success System:

Boost salon efficiency and customer satisfaction with proprietary business and technology strategies. MYAVANA Certified: Receive stamp as a designation of healthy hair practices and elevated customer experience.

Cosmetology Schools Division

MYAVANA is advancing beauty education through science, technology, and personalized learning:



MYAVANA Certified Education:

Enroll in MYAVANA's first Beauty Technology Course for current and future cosmetologists.



Partnership with Atlanta Barber Institute, Groove Global, and the City of Atlanta



This course combines advanced healthy hair care practices, data-driven science and technology, and the artistry of barbering into a cutting-edge certification program. It integrates the latest techniques and tools, including the MYAVANA HairScope, an AI-powered device enabling stylists and barbers to analyze clients' hair strands intelligently and instantly create personalized healthy hair care plans. By leveraging this innovative approach, the course unlocks opportunities beyond the chair and paves the way for new career paths in beauty technology. This collaboration seeks to revolutionize textured hair care education, offering advanced training that supports workforce development through trade schools and introduces STEM concepts within the field of cosmetology.



12-Week Virtual Course and Hands-On Training





Introduction to MYAVANA Pro





The Salon C.A.R.E. Experience





Understanding the Unique Hair ID (Texture, Type, and Condition)





The Science of Healthy Hair Care





Building Personalized Hair Care Regimens





Comprehensive Healthy Hair Care Plan





MYAVANA HairAITM Tech & Tools





In-Salon Services and Processes





Product Knowledge: Essential C.A.R.E. Products





Salon Success: Positioning You & Your Salon as a MYAVANA Pro Educational Tools and Techniques

Hair Communities Division

MYAVANA is activating hair communities and empowering hair enthusiasts through personalized, tech-enabled experiences:



Personalized Hair Journey Guidance:

Empower consumers and communities to navigate their hair journeys, understand their strands, and what products they should use according to their Unique Hair ID. Recommendations are accessible in their digital hair profile via the MYAVANA web and mobile app.



Healthy Hair Care Plan:

Gain access to a customized plan tailored to your unique hair profile.



Subscriptions + Benefits:

Enjoy exclusive membership perks, including product discounts, consultations, and personalized recommendations.



Weekly Hairstyle Recommendations: Evolve on your hair journey through Hairstyle Recipes and Curated Hair Care Packages in partnership with local retailers and salons.



Virtual Hair Club + MYAVANA TV:

Connect and be inspired, educated, and informed through our



Daily Hair Diary Engagement





Track your hair journey and receive daily maintenance tips.



Uplift your well-being through daily check-ins.



Daily App Notifications:





Affirmations and hair tips to inspire confidence. Community experiences to foster connection.

About MYAVANA

MYAVANA is a venture-backed beauty technology company providing data-driven hair care insights to retailers, salons, brands, and consumers. As one of the only Black-owned beauty tech enterprises, MYAVANA takes pride in its diverse team of women in STEM who have been instrumental in shaping its success story. MYAVANA has raised $6.9M total since the inception of the business to chart new frontiers in personalized hair care and beyond, empowering consumers and businesses by driving positive internal and external change in the beauty and wellness industry.

Candace Victoria Mitchell founded MYAVANA in beta in 2012, researching and developing proprietary hair care technology that analyzes the variables of hair strands and hair products to produce personalized hair care plans that support healthy hair care throughout a consumer's hair journey. As a graduate of Georgia Tech, she brings over 18 years of experience in computer science to MYAVANA. Candace is a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, WWD Top 50 Beauty Innovator, BeautyMatter 2025 Future50 Nominee, BET Honors STEM Award winner, Glossy Beauty Awards Finalist, 2023 Cosmopolitan C-Suite Honoree, Sephora Accelerate fellow, and recent Georgia Tech College of Computing Hall of Fame inductee. Candace's work has been featured nationally on Bloomberg, Forbes, Vogue Business, Cheddar News, CNN, CNBC, Marie Claire, ESSENCE, Inc. Magazine, Black Enterprise, Business Insider, and more.

For more information visit

or follow @MYAVANAHairCare

