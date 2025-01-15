Sun Life Receives 100% Score On Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index For 16Th Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Maintaining a perfect score on the Corporate Equality year after year shows us that our culture and inclusive practices are working, and have positive impact on our employees," said Diontha Fancher, director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) for Sun Life U.S. "Our dedication to strengthening our DEI commitments is an ongoing process, informed by valuable insights and engagement from all of our employees, including our Inclusion Networks and community partners."

Sun Life engages in many events and activities throughout the year on issues that impact the LGBTQ+ community and address equity and inclusion for all. Last year, Sun Life introduced a LGBTQ+ Benefits Guide for its employees, showing how Sun Life benefits support the needs of the LGBTQ+ community. Some benefits include:



medical, dental and vision plans available to legal spouses, same-sex or different sex domestic partners and legal civil union partners;

medical plans covering gender affirming care; and a paid family and medical leave program covering "chosen family" to allow caregivers time off to care for those who are not direct relatives.

Sun Life has long been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, joining 13 employer briefs that helped lead to the defeat of DOMA (Defense of Marriage Act) in 2013 and state laws prohibiting same-sex marriage in 2015. In 2019 Sun Life joined other employers in signing onto an amicus brief for the Supreme Court cases determining whether LGBTQ+ employees are protected under the current U.S. civil rights law.

Sun Life's Pride Inclusion Network supports GLAAD, and is a sponsor of Out & Equal, sending network leaders to the advocacy group's Workplace Summit in 2024, and offering its webinars to Sun Life employees.

In support of transgender inclusion, Sun Life provides resources to employees that enable optional sharing of gender pronouns, including in email signatures, as part of videoconferencing identification, and internal content-sharing platforms.

In 2024 Sun Life U.S. was named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes for the second consecutive year, was named a Girls Club Top 25 Female Friendly Company in 2023 and 2024 and received the Great Places to Work certification in 2024. Sun Life's other U.S. workplace recognitions

include seven consecutive years on the Boston Globe Top Places to Work list, and four consecutive years on both the Top Workplaces USA list and the Hartford Courant's Top Places to Work list. Sun Life U.S. is also listed on the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping more than 50 million Americans access the healthcare and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs more than 8,500 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom .

