Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 42: Allu Arjun Film's Earnings Drop - Check Total Revenue Till Date

1/15/2025 10:14:11 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 box office collection Day 42 : The Allu Arjun blockbuster 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has been making headlines ever since its release. Although the movie started with a bang, minting around ₹100 crore on a regular basis, it has slowed down after 41 days of its theatrical run.

The Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer movie failed to earn even ₹1 crore on Day 42 since the movie's release.

Also Read | Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection day 41: earnings slump worldwide on sixth week

Though Pushpa 2 was the unbeatable champion in December, the release of Game Changer in January has shifted the dynamics for the Allu Arjun starrer. The political drama, featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, has taken over the box office, grossing Rs. 106.34 crore in just five days.

Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 42

On Wednesday, January 15, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' earned only ₹0.36 crore, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. With these earnings, the movie's India net collection is expected to total to ₹1223.36 crore.

Pushpa 2 collections decline

On day 40, the first Monday of the sixth week, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule ' recorded its lowest collection, struggling to reach the ₹1 crore mark but eventually managed to hit it. However, the movie's popularity seems to still resonate with the audience, as just a day after, there was a rise of around 50 percent in collections.

Also Read | Allu Arjun's film Pushpa 2 mints THIS amount on Day 38

Here's how the weekly collections of the Allu Arjun blockbuster have declined from a whopping ₹725 crore to ₹25 crore, within a span of five weeks:

Week 1 Collection - Rs.725.8 Cr

Week 2 Collection - Rs.264.8 Cr

Week 3 Collection - Rs.129.5 Cr

Week 4 Collection - Rs.69.65 Cr

Week 5 Collection - ₹25.25 Cr

Also Read | Pushpa 2 Extended Cut: Allu Arjun's movie to release with unseen scenes

Released on December 5, the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 has faced competition from not one, but two highly anticipated films. During the Christmas holiday release window, Varun Dhawan's Baby John and Disney's animated adventure drama Mufasa: The Lion King both hit theaters.

Live Mint

