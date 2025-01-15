Baku To Host 10Th Meeting Of Turkic States' Customs Heads
The 10th meeting of the Heads of customs Services of the
Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is set to take place tomorrow
in Baku.
follows the 9th meeting, which was held in December 2023 in
Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
The previous meeting saw the participation of customs chiefs
from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and
representatives from the OTS secretariat. The upcoming session in
Baku is expected to build on the outcomes of the Tashkent meeting
and further strengthen collaboration among member states in customs
and trade facilitation.
Officials will address various initiatives aimed at enhancing
regional cooperation, streamlining customs procedures, and
fostering economic integration within the Turkic states.
