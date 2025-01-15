Cox Farms Partners With Feeding America® To Tackle Food Insecurity For Millions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New partnership will donate 3 million pounds of produce annually to families in need

ATLANTA, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Farms, a Cox Enterprises company and the largest greenhouse operator in North America, today announced a partnership with Feeding America to help address one of the country's most pressing challenges: food insecurity. This collaboration will bring fresh, healthy produce to food banks and communities across the United States and Canada, helping to increase access to fresh food and promote better nutrition for millions of families.

"Cox Farms is committed to making a difference in the communities we serve, and our partnership with Feeding America reflects our mission to provide access to fresh, healthy food for people facing hunger," said Steven Bradley, president of Cox Farms. "By leveraging our cutting-edge greenhouse technology and sustainable practices, we're addressing food insecurity while donating nutritious produce like lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, strawberries and peppers throughout the year. Together, we're helping to nourish families and ensure they can lead healthier lives."

This collaboration aligns the strengths of both organizations to tackle hunger at scale. Feeding America aims to end hunger by connecting people to food and addressing its root causes. Through its nationwide network of more than 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, Feeding America currently helps provide 5.9 billion meals each year to people facing hunger. In addition, the Feeding America network plays a crucial role in safely distributing 4 billion pounds of excess food to meal programs, food banks and pantries, reducing the waste that would otherwise end up in landfills.

"The movement to end hunger takes shared vision and dedicated partnerships," said Erika Thiem, Feeding America's Chief Supply Chain Officer. "Together with Cox Farms, we are providing more access to nutritious food, including fresh produce all year-round, to people facing hunger in communities across the country."

Cox Farms is a leader in indoor agriculture, operating over 700 acres of greenhouses, a workforce of more than 2,500 employees and more than 450 million pounds of fresh produce harvested annually. The company's portfolio includes BrightFarms and Mucci Farms, two brands that embody its mission to future-proof agriculture. Innovation and sustainability lie at the core of Cox Farms' priorities, driving advancements in their greenhouse technology. The company will contribute millions of pounds of fresh, nutrient-rich produce to the Feeding America network of local food banks. This partnership aims to tackle critical challenges such as food insecurity and the urgent need for improved daily nutrition in underserved communities through healthy food options.

This partnership reflects Cox Enterprises' broader mission to build a better world for future generations, as well as its goal of helping to empower 34 million people to lead more prosperous lives by 2034 through its 34by34 Initiative. By donating millions of pounds of fresh, nutritious food, Cox Farms is helping to address health and well-being challenges, improving lives, and fostering a more prosperous and equitable society.

About Cox Farms

Cox Farms is redefining farming and setting the global standard in growing a safe, secure, and responsible food supply capable of feeding a growing population, regardless of calendar or climate. Through our multinational network of indoor farms and consumer brands, including BrightFarms and Mucci Farms, the business is the largest greenhouse operators in North America with anticipated revenues approaching $1 billion and a workforce comprising over 2,500 dedicated employees. Cox Farms is future-proofing the world of produce with clean, flavorful products serving the biggest names in retail and food service. Owned by Cox Enterprises, a multigenerational family-owned business with a long history in agriculture, Cox Farms represents Cox's commitment to improving the planet and elevating human health. Learn more at

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica to learn more.

