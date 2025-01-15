Square 9'S Winning Streak Continues Into 2025 With G2 And Sourceforge Accolades

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) As trusted and unbiased sources for researching business-to-business software, G2 and SourceForge base their rankings on feedback from real solution users willing to share their experiences.

In G2's new Winter 2025 report, Square 9 secured prestigious recognition, including placements as an 'Industry Leader' in ECM and OCR for the 12th and 10th consecutive quarters, respectively. Among this recognition, Square 9 also earned placements as a 'High Performer' in ECM, Document Management, and Onboarding; Mid-Market AP Automation, BPM, ECM, and OCR; and Small Business BPM, ECM, and OCR.

In addition to these accolades from G2, SourceForge's 'Top Performer' award recognizes solutions rated within the top 10% of the more than 100,000 products on their platform, requiring a high volume of recent, excellent reviews for consideration. This award further showcases customers' incredible perception of Square 9 and the solutions and services they offer.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized for our leadership and performance by G2 and SourceForge, especially since it originated as feedback from our own user community," says Square 9 president and CEO Stephen Young. "Expect us to continue demonstrating these traits throughout 2025 as we continue to innovate and serve at the highest level."

About Square 9 Softworks®

Square 9 Softworks is the industry-leading provider of AI-powered intelligent information management solutions that take the paper out of work and make it easier to get things done! With digital workflows that automate many aspects of how you work today, Square 9 makes it easy by extracting information from scans or

PDFs, storing documents in searchable archives, and building digital twins of your current processes through graphic workflows.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually - including employees at all Fortune 500 companies - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business - including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more, visit

About SourceForge

SourceForge is the world's largest software comparison directory serving nearly 20 million monthly users and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more.

SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses for almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose. To learn more, visit SourceForge

