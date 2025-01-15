Poor Hotel Tech Is Affecting Employee Retention, Cloudbeds Finds

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Diego, CA, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudbeds , the premier hospitality management software platform, has revealed 38% of hotel employees say their experience with property management systems (PMS) influenced their decision to leave a job.

Cloudbeds' newly unveiled user experience research found that while hotel employees generally rate their PMS highly for usability and productivity, issues such as system complexity, slow curves, and poor integrations create daily frustrations that can directly impact staff retention.

'The PMS User Experience Report' by Cloudbeds also uncovered that despite advances in technology and automation, PMS training remains a highly manual process, with more than two-thirds of employees receiving in-person training from a supervisor or colleague. Coupled with high staff turnover, this means training is a near-continuous process – reinforcing the need for intuitive technology that minimizes onboarding time.

Adam Harris, Co-Founder and CEO of Cloudbeds, said: “When it comes to hotel tech, user experience isn't just a nice-to-have. It's the difference between spending time with guests or spending time navigating software. The right PMS platform should drive productivity, reduce training time, and boost employee confidence – not create additional roadblocks.”

Complexity slows confidence. More than half of managers (52.2%) said staff require at least four months – and up to three years – to use their PMS confidently.

Training is still manual. 73% of employees received PMS training from a supervisor or colleague, keeping managers tied up in training instead of focusing on guests.

Efficiency drives satisfaction. Hotel employees cited too many clicks, too many manual tasks, and a lack of integration with other tech as their main PMS pain points. PMS experience impacts staff retention. 38% of hotel employees reported that PMS usability influenced their decision to leave a job.

The study, conducted in partnership with NYU professors Dr. Vanja Bogicevic and Dr. Olena Ciftci, is based on a survey of 500 hotel employees working with PMS platforms at independent hotels and small chains in the US, UK, Canada, Mexico, and Spain, offering a global perspective on the challenges and impact of hotel technology.

Cloudbeds is the leading platform redefining the concept of PMS for the hospitality industry, serving tens of thousands of properties in more than 150 countries worldwide. Built from the ground up to be masterfully unified and scalable, the award-winning Cloudbeds Platform brings together built-in and integrated solutions that modernize hotel operations, distribution, guest experience, and data & analytics.

Founded in 2012, Cloudbeds has been named a top PMS, Hotel Management System and Channel Manager (2021-2025) by Hotel Tech Report, World's Best Hotel PMS Solutions Provider (2022) by World Travel Awards, and recognized in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 in 2024. For more information, visit .

