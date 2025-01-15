Winnebago Industries’ Portfolio Of Premium Brands Debut New Products And Latest RV Innovations At Florida RV Supershow

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading of outdoor recreation products, announced today that it will feature more than 165 models across its three leading RV brands – Newmar, Grand Design RV and Winnebago – at the 2025 Florida RV SuperShow , January 15-19, in Tampa, Florida. The company will highlight the latest smart RV technology, customer-centric features and quality-built trailers and motorhomes designed to elevate every moment outdoors for RV owners.

“Winnebago Industries is the trusted leader in premium outdoor recreation products,” said Amber Holm, Winnebago Industries' Chief Marketing Officer.“Our full line-up of RVs offer something for everyone, making the outdoors more comfortable and accessible while serving as a platform for creating cherished memories with loved ones or finding freedom and joy in exploration. Our team is excited to share our best-in-class products and passion for the outdoors with the RV SuperShow attendees.”

Grand Design RV

Grand Design RV is a leading manufacturer of travel trailers, fifth wheels and motorized RVs that package industry-best features, functions and design into one unique, high-quality product. At the Florida SuperShow, Grand Design will showcase 61 coaches including the highly anticipated Lineage® Series F Super C motorhome, which makes its consumer debut in Florida.

The Series F sets new standards in the Super C RV class and represents the second coach in Grand Design's Lineage motorized RV lineup, following the launch of the Lineage® Series M last year which took Best New Model and RV of the Year honors from leading RV industry publications. Additional highlights include:



Three new floorplans in the award-winning Momentum toy-hauler line as well as updated features including new exterior graphics, interior design, exclusive LiftSuite garage which features the P2K Bed Lift and new cabinetry.

The new 388MBS floorplan for the Solitude fifth wheel features a new multi-use room with bunks and an office space, with updated living area and L-shaped couch. Transcend, Imagine and Seranova travel trailers will be showcased with several new floor plans at a variety of price points. These travel trailers feature a variety of innovative features and are available at several price points ensuring there is a high-quality RV option for every type of adventure.



The Grand Design display, hosted by Lazy Days RV and General RV, can be found by visiting spaces 400 and 405.

Newmar

For more than 50 years, each Newmar coach has been individually handcrafted to provide customers an unrivaled luxury outdoor experience. At the Florida RV Super Show, 33 coaches will be on display including the consumer debut of the Grand Star Super C, a coach that appeals to first-time RVers and seasoned enthusiasts, while offering unmatched accessibility, comfort, and quality.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore Newmar's entire 2025 lineup, from the gas-powered Bay Star Sport to the luxurious New Aire, Mountain Aire, and London Aire diesel models. Additional highlights include:



The iconic London Aire now offers an optional Freightliner chassis, combining robust power with luxurious amenities.

The brand-new Northern Star, Newmar's entry-level diesel pusher.

A new bunk model 4340 available in Ventana and Dutch Star. This model is perfect for families and features bunk beds and two full baths, delivering the ultimate blend of space and comfort. A look at the Onyx package, a bold new exterior option available on Class A models from the Dutch Star to the King Aire. The Onyx Package introduces striking blackout accents, including black Onyx front and rear caps, wheels, mirrors, logos, and more.

The Newmar display, hosted by North Trail RV Center, can be found in space 785/790 North Midway.

Winnebago

The Winnebago brand is one of the most trusted and durable recreational vehicle manufacturers in the industry with a range of product lines rooted in high quality, safety and customer care – from camper vans to Class A Motorhomes to travel trailers. The company will have 71 motorized and towable RVs on display at the show, featuring seven new and updated products.



The highly anticipated View/Navion 24R, which stands out with its intuitive and intelligent WinnebagoConnectTM smart RV system, luxurious TrueComfort+ sofa, spacious cross-aisle bath, rear twin beds that can be combined into a large sleeping area.

A new floorplan for the Revel Sport that designed to meet the needs of every adventure, combining all the power you need with an open, flexible living space.

A National Park Foundation edition of the Minnie Winnie that combines classic quality with modern updates. Ideal for adventurers and nature enthusiasts alike, it offers both comfort and style, making every journey a memorable experience.

The new 18DBH and 18RK floorplans in the Access lineup of trailers provides features not commonly seen in this segment. From exterior features like a full 8' width, large, tinted windows, solid entrance steps, and best in class holding tank capacities to best in class interior amenities. The new M-Series 1923RB which the shortest floorplan in the M-Series lineup of trailers. At a true 7' width, the 1923RB offers a variety of floorplan design features that set it apart from the competition at a very accessible price.



Winnebago RVs are available for viewing by visiting spaces 405 Midway and 890 West Midway as well as 290 Lakeside East for specialty vehicles.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit .

