Norfolk State University Selects Voltus To Advance Campus Sustainability, Support Grid Reliability In Virginia

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The partnership aims to reduce campus usage by 27%, reducing emissions and providing new revenue streams for the university

NORFOLK, Va., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norfolk State University (NSU ) has tapped leading distributed energy resource (DER) software and virtual power (VPP) operator, Voltus, (Voltus ), to implement its new energy efficiency program, demand response (DR). The ambitious program will improve campus sustainability and generate millions in new revenue for the university, which aims to reduce energy use by 27% by 2030 and further by 2045. Revenue generated will help fund other efforts within NSU's energy and sustainability commitment , including smart technology, building automation, and high-efficiency equipment.

“We're pioneering a holistic and sustainable lifestyle for our campus community to show what's possible for a modern, energy-efficient university,” said Richard E. Martin , Director of Energy and Sustainability at NSU.“Voltus makes that possible with their expertise in the PJM market and technology that helps us earn the most with our participation. The customer service and attentiveness Voltus provides make this program easy and most importantly, successful, to the benefit of our entire campus community. This program helps us improve the efficiency of their campus operations with the added benefit of supporting the surrounding community.”

The partnership allows Voltus to leverage high-efficiency equipment, automated set points, and smart scheduling to seamlessly shift the campus's building and equipment electricity usage during times of high demand on the energy grid. NSU is then compensated for reducing energy usage, which opens new revenue streams to be reinvested in other campus energy and sustainability projects. The program not only reduces NSU's utility costs, but exemplifies for stakeholders the benefits of demand response, sustainable practices, and the role of HBCUs in driving energy innovation.

“We're thrilled to provide the platform for this precedent-setting initiative at NSU,” said Sam Scuilli , VP of Sales at Voltus.“University leadership came to us with a vision of a sustainable, energy-efficient campus that leads by example, and our demand response program is a crucial part of that. Our platform simplifies the preparation for and executing of DR events so faculty and students won't notice the curtailment as it's happening. What they will notice are the incredible environmental and economic benefits of this program - all of which are detailed in our platform.”

Additional program benefits through Voltus include:



Supporting local community by helping prevent blackouts on the grid

Advanced notification of potential power shutoffs Access to real-time energy data to monitor energy usage outside of DR performance



About Voltus

Voltus is a leading DER technology platform and virtual power plant operator connecting distributed energy resources to electricity markets, delivering less expensive, more reliable, and more sustainable electricity. Our commercial and industrial customers and DER partners generate cash by allowing Voltus to maximize the value of their flexible load, distributed generation, energy storage, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle resources in these markets. To learn more, visit .

About Norfolk State University

Norfolk State University (NSU) is a public historically black university serving approximately 5,000 undergraduate students. The campus encompasses over 30 buildings on 134 acres in Norfolk, Virginia. Norfolk State University is committed to leading the Commonwealth of Virginia as an environmental steward focused on research and education in emerging areas of technology, science, and learning. This includes excellence in advancing environmental stewardship, energy, and sustainability on our campus, in our academic and research programs, and in our public service and outreach activities. Norfolk State University is obligated to ensure full compliance with all applicable local, state, and federal environmental laws and regulations. Efficient energy use is central to this objective and energy conservation efforts provide a means to save money, foster environmental awareness, and reduce the environmental consequences of Norfolk State University activities. Norfolk State University strives be a demonstration leader for SMART Technology among HBCU's becoming the Campus of the 21st Century and Beyond!

