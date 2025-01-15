Baku To Host Closing Exhibitions Of Spirit Of Reading National Art Contest

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Khatai Arts Center will host the closing exhibitions of the "Spirit of Reading" National Art Contest on January 21-25, Azernews reports.

The project is being implemented by the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, the State Art Gallery, Khatai Children's Art and the Khatai Arts Center with the support of the Azerbaijan of Science and Education, Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, Azerbaijan Television and Broadcasting CJSC, and Khatai District Executive Authority.

The composition of the jury is as follows:



Arif Huseynov, a People's Artist and professor,

Gunduz Habibov, an artist-educator at the Khatai Arts Center,

Vafadad Bakharov, a senior lecturer at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts,

Jalal Aghayev - a lecturer at theAzerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts,

Ilham Ismayilov, an artist-educator at School of Arts No. 2 in Baku,

Samir Sadikhov, a lecturer at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, Zakir Jabbarov, a senior teacher at Azerbaijan University of Culture and Arts.

The contest was announced for children, teenagers, and youth with the aim of preserving the tradition of illustration, which adds life and color to books. More than 1,500 participants from various parts of the country sent around 2,000 works of art for the contest. After preliminary selection, more than 1,100 works by 900 participants were chosen to take part in the exhibition. Among the selected works, 100 will be awarded first, second, and third places, as well as honorary and award-winning certificates.

You can browse the selected works and their authors by visiting this link .

Most of the presented works are characterized by illustrations and miniatures depicting scenes and episodes from folk and children's literature, original works, and literary works on the theme of nature and life, created with individual, traditional, and avant-garde approaches characteristic of Azerbaijan.

The participants of the contest include children, teenagers, youth, and representatives of the elder age groups, as well as works created in collaboration with teachers and parents in accordance with the project rules.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day and Milli.