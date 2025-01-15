Baku To Host Closing Exhibitions Of Spirit Of Reading National Art Contest

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Khatai Arts Center will host the closing exhibitions of the
"Spirit of Reading" National Art Contest on January 21-25,
Azernews reports.
The project is being implemented by the Azerbaijan Artists'
Union, the State Art Gallery, Khatai Children's Art gallery and the
Khatai Arts Center with the support of the Azerbaijan Ministry of
Science and Education, Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts,
Azerbaijan Television and radio Broadcasting CJSC, and Khatai
District Executive Authority.
The composition of the jury is as follows:
Arif Huseynov, a People's Artist and professor,
Gunduz Habibov, an artist-educator at the Khatai Arts
Center,
Vafadad Bakharov, a senior lecturer at the Azerbaijan State
Academy of Fine Arts,
Jalal Aghayev - a lecturer at theAzerbaijan State Academy of
Fine Arts,
Ilham Ismayilov, an artist-educator at School of Arts No. 2 in
Baku,
Samir Sadikhov, a lecturer at the Azerbaijan State Academy of
Fine Arts,
Zakir Jabbarov, a senior teacher at Azerbaijan University of
Culture and Arts.
The contest was announced for children, teenagers, and youth
with the aim of preserving the tradition of illustration, which
adds life and color to books. More than 1,500 participants from
various parts of the country sent around 2,000 works of art for the
contest. After preliminary selection, more than 1,100 works by 900
participants were chosen to take part in the exhibition. Among the
selected works, 100 will be awarded first, second, and third
places, as well as honorary and award-winning certificates.
You can browse the selected works and their authors by visiting
this link .
Most of the presented works are characterized by illustrations
and miniatures depicting scenes and episodes from folk and
children's literature, original works, and literary works on the
theme of nature and life, created with individual, traditional, and
avant-garde approaches characteristic of Azerbaijan.
The participants of the contest include children, teenagers,
youth, and representatives of the elder age groups, as well as
works created in collaboration with teachers and parents in
accordance with the project rules.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day
and Milli.
