Iran's civil aviation head announces fuel supply agreement with French company

(MENAFN) The head of Iran's Civil Organization has revealed that a French company is ready to jet fuel to Iranian airlines, despite the higher costs involved.



According to Tasnim News Agency, Mohammadreza Pourfarzaneh shared that ticket sales for Tehran-Paris flights will soon begin. He also mentioned ongoing legal efforts to lift sanctions on Iran Air, calling the sanctions "unreasonable and unjust."



Pourfarzaneh highlighted that Iran has put forward several demands for the resumption of international flights, including the facilitation of medical supplies and drug transport.



He also noted that, in addition to Iran Airtour Airlines, Qeshm Air is finalizing plans for flights to two European nations, although flights to London are not currently in the works.



While Pourfarzaneh acknowledged that a company in Paris is willing to provide jet fuel, he pointed out that the prices are higher than usual. He emphasized that many fuel suppliers are reluctant to engage with Iranian airlines due to their association with the United States and concerns about sanctions.

