Gallup And Telescope Reveal Bipartisan Call For Government And Business To Address AI's Potential Impact On Jobs, Society And Security

Nearly all Americans regularly use AI-enabled products, yet almost two-thirds are unaware they do so. This is based on findings released today by Gallup , in partnership with Telescope,

highlighting new data on Americans' use of AI-enabled products and their perceptions of AI's future impact on society. The findings reveal that vast majorities of U.S. adults, regardless of party, believe the government is at least partially responsible for addressing the potential harms and risks associated with AI. In addition, majorities say business leaders are equally responsible for how AI is used.



The study also highlights Americans' broad public concern about AI's future impact on their lives. Republicans and Democrats share similar views, with primarily negative perceptions of AI's potential impact on job opportunities, national security, social connections and the spread of misinformation. Conversely, they view AI's prospective impact on medical diagnosis and treatment more positively than negatively.

A notable finding is that younger adults in the U.S. have substantially different views of AI compared with older adults. They are more negative than older adults about AI's impact on job opportunities in the next five years - but also much less likely to express personal responsibility for using AI technology responsibly.



"The survey findings highlight the urgent need for government and business to work together in advancing public understanding of emerging technologies like AI – and in developing both products and policy that enhance Americans' safety, security, and prosperity," said Eric Braverman, Chair and CEO of Telescope. "At Telescope, we're proud to partner with Gallup on this important effort and invite leaders in government and business to work with us in building practical solutions to promote technology while reducing risk for all."

"At Gallup, we are dedicated to rigorously measuring data and AI-related trends to better understand public sentiment," said Dan Foy, Gallup Principal. "Our latest findings reveal that despite AI's widespread use, many Americans still view its potential impact on jobs, social life and security negatively over the next five years. They urge the government and businesses to address potential harms caused by AI technology."

Key Findings

AI usage:



While only 36% of Americans say they have used an AI-enabled product in the past week, 99% report engaging with at least one of six commonly used AI-enabled products. AI usage is more prevalent among younger adults, those in higher-income households, college graduates, urban residents, employed individuals, and those living in the Western U.S.

AI attitudes:



Americans view AI's future impact on job opportunities, national security, social connections and the spread of misinformation negatively. A majority, however, believe AI will positively affect medical diagnosis and treatment.

Demographic patterns vary, but younger adults are more negative than older adults toward AI, especially regarding jobs. Seventy-eight percent of young adults believe AI will harm job opportunities in the next five years, compared with 45% of those aged 65 and older. Compared with moderate and low users, frequent AI users - those who have used five or six AI-enabled products in the past week - have more positive views of AI's potential impact on medical treatment and diagnosis (63%) but more negative views of AI's future impact on the spread of misinformation (75%).

AI responsibility:



Most Americans believe the government is at least partially responsible for reducing the potential harm that could be caused by AI in several areas, including the spread of false information (88%), personal data privacy violations (82%), the unauthorized use of individuals' likeness (81%), and job displacement (68%).

An overwhelming 96% say the government should handle potential AI-related national security threats, including 62% who believe the government, not businesses, should take the lead.

Over 60% of Americans say the government and businesses are equally responsible for reducing potential harm related to personal data privacy violations (63%) and the unauthorized use of individuals' likeness (62%). Additionally, 52% believe both are responsible for addressing potential job losses due to AI.

About half of U.S. adults (55%) believe they should take a lot of personal responsibility for using AI technology responsibly, while about a third (32%) feel they should take some personal responsibility. Nearly a quarter of younger adults (23%) say they have very little to no personal responsibility for using AI technology responsibly, over twice the rate of older adults.

About the Survey

Results are based on a Gallup PanelTM web study completed by 3,975 U.S. adults, aged 18 and older, from Nov. 26 to Dec. 4, 2024. Respondents for this study were drawn from a larger Gallup web study of national adults conducted quarterly.

The Gallup Panel is a probability-based panel of U.S. adults whom Gallup selects using random-digit-dial (RDD) phone interviews that cover landlines and cellphones and address-based sampling (ABS) methods. The Gallup Panel is not an opt-in panel. The sample for this study was weighted to be demographically representative of the U.S. adult population, using the most recent Current Population Survey figures.

For results based on this sample, one can say that the maximum margin of sampling error is ±2.6 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. Margins of error are higher for subsamples. In addition to sampling error, question wording and practical difficulties in conducting surveys can introduce error and bias into the findings of public opinion polls.

About Telescope

Telescope bets on products and people to ensure emerging technology makes us all more secure and prosperous. We work with government and business to address complex challenges that arise from innovation, such as AI-driven job displacement. We are building and backing practical solutions -- such as a tradable "offset" product to help communities affected by technology -- and developing extensive networks of emerging professionals to ensure technology serves everyone.

Please visit our website to find out more, or please get in touch at info @telescopefoundation .

About Gallup

Gallup delivers analytics and advice to help leaders and organizations solve their most pressing problems. Combining more than 80 years of experience with its global reach, Gallup knows more about the attitudes and behaviors of employees, customers, students and citizens than any other organization in the world.

For more information, please contact [email protected] .

