Underground Mining Drones Market Set To Grow At 18.5% CAGR, Reaching At US$ 747.3 Million By 2034 | Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-Driven Underground Drones Are Reshaping Mining Operations, Providing Real-Time Hazard Detection, Structural Analysis, and Improved Data Collection, Leading to Safer and More Cost-Effective Operations in Deep Mining Sites

Rockville, MD , Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a research and competitive intelligence provider, the global The global Underground Mining Drones Market was valued at US$ 136.9 million in 2024 and has been forecasted to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 18.5% to end up at US$ 747.3 million by 2034.

Ai-driven underground mining drones are revolutionizing mining operations by providing real-time detection of hazards and analysis of structures and better data collection leading to safer and cost-effective operations in deep mining sites. The ability to deploy drones for specialized tasks-such as monitoring air quality, structural integrity, and equipment condition-further accelerates their adoption.

In 2020, BHP has implemented Emesent's Hovermap-a mobile LiDAR system integrated with autonomous drones-at its Olympic Dam mine in South Australia. BHP also employs drones with fixed wings to capture high-resolution imagery and point cloud data for surface operations, further optimizing mine planning and spatial analysis.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

Key Takeaways from Market Study:



The global underground mining drones market is projected to grow at 5% CAGR and reach US$ 747.3 million by 2034

The market created an opportunity of US$ 51.1 million growing at a CAGR of 7% between 2019 to 2023

East Asia is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 32% in 2034

Predominating market players include DJI Innovations, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Flyability, Teledyne FLIR LLC, Delair, Quantum Systems, Skydio, Microdrones, Insitu (Boeing) and Emesent (CSIRO).

Rotary-wing drones (Multirotor) under drone type are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 345.3 million between 2024 and 2034 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 373 million collectively from 2024 to 2034

Underground Mining Drone Technology Poised to Transform Global Mining Practices, Enhancing Safety, Reducing Costs, and Unlocking New Levels of Automation for Future-Ready Operations, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Underground Mining Drones Market:

DJI Innovations; AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc; Flyability; Teledyne FLIR LLC; Delair; Quantum Systems; Skydio; Microdrones; Insitu (Boeing); Emesent (CSIRO); Other Prominent Players

Market Development:

To strengthen their position in the growing underground mining drones market, key players are focusing on expansion strategies, technological advancements, equipment enhancements, and strategic partnerships. These companies aim to capture a larger share of the increasing demand for advanced drone solutions in underground mining operations. Their efforts are concentrated on advancing automation, reducing operational downtime, and providing actionable insights through advanced drone analytics, enabling more precise resource management and improved decision-making in underground mining operations.

. On June, 2023, Strayos and Quantum-Systems GmbH entered into a strategic partnership to revolutionize mining operations. This partnership will enable mining companies to extract more value from data, optimizing their operations, improving safety measures, and increasing productivity.

Underground Mining Drones Industry News:

. On August 2024, Dwyka Mining Services, a prominent provider of innovative solutions in the mining industry, has entered into a strategic partnership and reseller agreement with Skydio, a leading U.S. drone manufacturer renowned for its world-leading autonomous flight technology. The collaboration brings together two industry pioneers, each recognized for their commitment to advancing technology to improve operational efficiency and human safety.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Underground Mining Drones market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Drone Type (Fixed-Wing Drones, Rotary-Wing Drones (Multirotor), and Hybrid Drones), Application (Surveying and Mapping, Inspection and Monitoring, Material Transport, Search and Rescue, Environmental Monitoring and Autonomous Load Hauling Systems), Technology (Navigation and Control Systems, Sensors and Payloads and Communication Systems), End use industry (Metal Mining, Coal Mining, Non-Metallic Mineral Mining) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

The global drone rental business market is valued at US$ 91.9 million in 2023. The market is expected to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 17.8% and reach a valuation of US$ 472.8 million by the end of 2033.

The global drone rescue service market will reach a valuation of US$ 547.6 million in 2023 and expected to progress at a CAGR of 15.2% to reach US$ 2,254.1 million by the end of 2033.

The global cargo drones market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 10,580.2 million in 2023 and further expand at a CAGR of 14.6% to reach US$ 41,337.1 million by the end of 2033.

The global fishing drone market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 756.0 million in 2023 and further expand at a CAGR of 11.6% to reach US$ 2,265.4 million by the end of 2033.

The global foldable drone market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 2,790 million in 2023 and further expand at a CAGR of 10.3% to reach US$ 7,436.3 million by the end of 2033.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.

With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.

Contact:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team : ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog