₹650 For A Dal Tadka: Viral Post Shows Restaurant Prices In India Are 'Going Crazy' Netizens React

(MENAFN- Live Mint) post: Some restaurants are known for their delicious food, some for their set of rules. However, one particular hotel in Narkanda near Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, has become the talk of the town for charging ₹650 for a Dal Tadka.

The exorbitant rates of dishes does not stop right there. Rasgulla was the only item that was priced the lowest, at ₹299.

'Matching the Marriot pricing'

The Himachal restaurant's menu has gone viral on social media, amassing over two lakh views as netizens flooded the comments section with hilarious comments about the restaurant's food prices.

“ Hotel & restaurant prices in India are going crazy, without matching international standards. No wonder tourists prefer travelling overseas,” the X user captioned his post, while posting the hotel menu.

The Himachal hotel menu

One might be wondering, if the prices of an Indian staple dish, such as dal tadka is priced at ₹650, how much would steamed rice cost? As it turns out, the hotel charges ₹450 for steamed basmati rice, and ₹599 for khichdi.

As the hotel's menu became viral , several netizens came up with more interesting comparisons.

"You can get:

- 27.5 kg potato in the price of 1 plate Jeera Aloo.

- 2 cans of Haldiram Gulab Jamun in place of 1 plate gulab jamun for (299/- + GST) and you will still have 100 rupees left

- 5 KG of "Whole Urad dal" in the price of 750/- (+ GST) Dal Makhani