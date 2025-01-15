David Langiulli Announces Latest Book, Using Your Mind For A Healthy And Happy Life

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Author - David Langiulli

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / --David Langiulli , Certified Executive Coach and renowned author of several leadership and personal development books-including Higher Power Leadership and Wisdom from the Middle Ages for Living and Leading in Modern Times-has announced the upcoming release of his latest book, Using Your Mind for a Healthy and Happy Life.In this new book, Langiulli explores how the human mind functions as a fertile garden where thoughts shape reality, influencing both personal and collective outcomes. While thoughts arise naturally, the author emphasizes that individuals have the power to choose which thoughts to nurture. This selection directly impacts their beliefs, emotions, words, and actions. The book advocates for the power of positive thinking, which supports constructive words and behaviors.When asked about the inspiration for writing this latest book, Langiulli shared, "The human mind is an extraordinary garden, and thoughts are the seeds from which the crop of reality grows. What we choose to nurture in our minds can overflow into our world-for better or for worse. This truth, echoed across millennia and cultures, holds profound implications for personal development. Through our thoughts, we craft the lives we live. I hope readers will understand the message I've aimed to convey in this book and use it to foster their own personal growth and leadership."David Langiulli has already published seven books in the realms of personal development and leadership. Given his track record, his latest work is expected to resonate deeply with readers.Using Your Mind for a Healthy and Happy Life will soon be available on Amazon.About David Langiulli:David Langiulli is an Executive Coach who uses his courage, compassion, and wisdom to help organizations and their leaders thrive-especially amid uncertainty and change. He is a black belt and world champion in Jiu-Jitsu, as well as an expert in Positive Intelligence. Passionate about helping individuals improve their performance, engage in healthier relationships, and reduce stress, David is dedicated to making a positive impact on both personal and professional lives.

