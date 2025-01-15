Brazilian Auto Parts Maker Frasle Secures Major Mexican Distribution Network

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Frasle Mobility, a Brazilian auto parts producer, announced on June 24, 2024, its largest to date. The company will purchase Dacomsa, a Mexican auto spare parts distributor, from Grupo Kuo for 2.1 billion reais ($389 million).



This move significantly bolsters Frasle's presence in the Latin American automotive aftermarket. The deal includes Dacomsa and its subsidiaries, Kuo Motor and Fritec. These companies own popular brands like Moresa, TF Victor, and Fritec.



Frasle Mobility expects to generate 300 million reais in synergies over five years from this acquisition. The purchased assets recorded sales of about $260 million in 2023.



Frasle Mobility's CEO, Sergio Carvalho, emphasized the transformative nature of this acquisition. It positions the company as a leader in key markets such as Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina.



The deal aligns with Frasle's strategy to internationalize its business and diversify its product portfolio. The Mexican automotive market presents a significant opportunity for Frasle.







With about 55 million vehicles in circulation, it ranks as the second-largest fleet in the Americas. This acquisition gives Frasle a strong foothold in this lucrative market.

Frasle's Acquisition of Dacomsa

Frasle will finance the deal through a combination of its own resources and debt raised in Brazil and Mexico. The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals from Mexican and Brazilian authorities.



However, both companies expect to complete the deal without significant hurdles. This acquisition marks a significant shift in the Latin American auto parts landscape.



It creates a powerhouse in the aftermarket sector, combining Frasle's existing strengths with Dacomsa's established presence. The move could potentially reshape competition in the region.



Investors have responded positively to the news. Frasle Mobility's stock has shown a 25.62% increase over the past 12 months. This reflects market confidence in the company's expansion strategy and growth prospects.



The deal also highlights the growing trend of consolidation in the global auto parts industry. Companies seek to expand their geographic reach and product offerings to remain competitive. Frasle 's bold move positions it well in this evolving landscape.



As the automotive industry continues to evolve, aftermarket parts play an increasingly crucial role. Frasle's expansion into Mexico strengthens its ability to serve this growing market.



It also provides a platform for potential future growth into other Latin American countries. The acquisition underscores the importance of strategic partnerships in today's global business environment.



By joining forces, Frasle and Dacomsa can leverage their combined strengths to better serve customers across Latin America. This move exemplifies the power of strategic thinking in driving business growth.

