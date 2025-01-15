Fingerprint Cards AB (Publ) Announces Certain Preliminary Financial Information Related To The Fourth Quarter 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In connection with Fingerprint Cards AB's (publ) (“Fingerprints” or the“Company”) previously announced partially guaranteed issue of units consisting of new shares of series B (“B-shares”) and warrants entitling for subscription of B-shares with preferential rights for its existing (the“Rights Issue”), the Company plans to publish a prospectus on 23 January 2025 in which Fingerprints intends to include certain preliminary figures related to the fourth quarter 2024. Against this background, Fingerprints hereby announces certain preliminary information as of 31 December 2024. Fingerprints announces the following preliminary figures for the fourth quarter 2024. The preliminary figures have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor. Fourth quarter results reflect the continued execution of the transformation plan.

SEK million Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Jan-Dec 2023 Net sales 41.6* 200.3 705.4 Gross margin 15.3% 9.5% 12.7% Gross margin excluding R&D depreciation 49.9%* 18.0% 20.8% Operating result (EBIT) -65.0** -105.2 -320.4 EBITDA -40.3 -83.8 -242.2 Adjusted EBITDA -29.0*** -46.3 -204.7 Cash and cash equivalents 12.1 109.9 109.9 Cash flow from operating activities -45.6 -60.4 -88.3



* Lower sales reflect the wind-down of the unprofitable Mobile and PC product groups. Higher gross margin

reflects the improved revenue mix.

** Operating profit in Q4 2024 was preliminarily impacted by a SEK 7.8 million write-down of capitalized R&D

projects in the PC area.

*** EBITDA adjusted for costs related to restructuring measures, amounting preliminarily to SEK 11.3 million,

with the majority attributable to personnel expenses in China.



Fingerprints' year-end report for the period January – December 2024 will be published on 28 February 2025 on the Company's website,

