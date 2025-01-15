Ings By Jason Chan - Offesc Design Wins Iron A' Design Award In Packaging Design Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ings

Innovative Ings skincare packaging, designed by Jason Chan - Offesc Design, receives prestigious Iron A' Design Award recognition in Packaging Design category.

COMO, CO, ITALY, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected award in the field of packaging design, has announced Ings, a skincare brand packaging designed by Jason Chan - Offesc Design , as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Ings packaging design within the packaging industry and design community, acknowledging its innovative approach and exceptional execution.The Ings packaging design by Jason Chan - Offesc Design showcases a deep understanding of current trends and needs within the skincare packaging industry. By incorporating professional technology and architectural techniques, the design effectively communicates the brand's commitment to research and development, aligning with industry standards and practices. The innovative packaging offers practical benefits for users, such as plastic-free logistics boxes and the use of environmentally friendly materials, demonstrating its relevance to the industry and potential customers.The award-winning Ings packaging design stands out in the market with its unique bullet-shaped design, symbolizing direct penetration to the skin's depths and conveying the brand's core technology. The multidimensional presentation, achieved through architectural techniques, effectively expresses the professionalism of the brand's exclusive new technologies. The design also addresses the challenge of varied and chaotic color styles across a large number of SKUs, while adhering to national skincare standards and prioritizing the use of environmentally friendly materials.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a motivation for Jason Chan - Offesc Design to continue pushing the boundaries of packaging design and inspiring future innovations within the brand. The Ings packaging design showcases the team's ability to create a professional and fashionable sense of luxury while retaining and emphasizing the brand's original genes. The design's success is evident in the impressive sales performance of all product categories across hundreds of offline stores.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Ings packaging design by Jason Chan - Offesc Design at:About Jason Chan - Offesc DesignJason Chan, a graduate of Raffles Design Institute with a double degree in fashion design and fashion marketing, founded Jason Design Group in Shanghai in 2013. Transitioning from the fashion field to the architectural interior design industry, Chan focuses on commercial space and brand design. With the concept of "contrasting design," he involves the five senses in his designs, and his innovative business model has garnered recognition from numerous authoritative design competitions worldwide. Jason Chan - Offesc Design, based in China, creates unique design ideas and references for brand upgrades.About Ings Yingshu GroupIngs Yingshu Group, a Chinese National high-tech enterprise founded in 2013, is recognized by the Chinese government for its high innovation ability and technical strength. With a professional team of 400 employees, the company has developed 14 series of skincare product lines under the paramount brand Ings Yingshu. The brand's slogan, "Effective ingredients are backed by innovative science to help create real change on your skin," epitomizes its commitment to transformative skincare. Ings Yingshu Group's proprietary factory spans 13,000 square meters and leverages digital and information technologies to optimize production processes. The company has established three pioneering research and development centers dedicated to pushing the boundaries of skincare innovation.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to good designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award winning works demonstrate great skill, high specialization, expert understanding, and creative capacity of their creators. These designs are respected for their thoroughness and are designed to provide quality of life improvements that help make the world a better place.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious packaging competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, including innovative packaging designers, forward-thinking design agencies, leading packaging manufacturers, and influential brands from the packaging and design industries. The competition provides an opportunity for entrants to showcase their creativity, gain international recognition, and be acknowledged for their exceptional packaging design capabilities. By participating in the A' Design Award for Packaging, designers and brands have the chance to have their packaging design excellence recognized on a global scale and earn increased status within the highly competitive industry. 