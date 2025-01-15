(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Guofu Tunnel on the Yufishan to Yizhou Section of Guangxi Yuyi Expressway Successfully Tunnels Through

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On January 9, the Guofu Tunnel, a key project on the Wuzhou to Leye Expressway (Yufishan to Yizhou section), undertaken by China Railway 20th Bureau Group, successfully completed the simultaneous breakthrough of both the left and right tunnels, marking a significant breakthrough in the project's construction.The left tunnel of the Guofu Tunnel is 600 meters long, while the right tunnel is 566 meters long. Located in a karst development geological area, the tunnel faces several high-risk challenges, including multiple undercrossing fault zones in the shallow burial sections at both the tunnel entrance and exit, as well as the left tunnel being laterally offset at the exit. It is the only Class I high-risk worksite on the entire line.During construction, the project team actively carried out technological and process innovations, applying new geological radar and advanced horizontal drilling machines for geological forecasting. They also pioneered the use of energy-concentrating blasting technology to navigate through the fault zones, effectively reducing construction risks and ensuring the successful breakthrough of the tunnel. This lays a solid foundation for the next step towards opening the highway to traffic.The Wuzhou to Leye Expressway (Yufishan to Yizhou section) is a crucial part of the“Horizontal Line 5” in Guangxi's highway network plan. Once completed and open to traffic, it will play an important role in enhancing Guangxi's integration into the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area development and accelerating urbanization along the route.

liuxiaoxu

Yunnan Fuyan Culture Communication Co., Ltd

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.