Jordan, Saudi Arabic Sign Mou To Enhance Cooperation In The Field Of Mineral Wealth

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The of and Mineral Resources on Tuesday signed a five-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Ministry of and Mineral Resources to enhance cooperation in the field of mineral wealth.

Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources and Saudi of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Bin Ibrahim Al Khorayef signed the MoU on the sidelines of the Fourth International Ministerial Meeting of Ministers Responsible for Affairs, currently taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

The MoU aims to support the development of scientific and technical capabilities for optimising the extraction and management of mineral resources in line with both countries' regulations, according to an Energy Ministry statement.

It also focuses on creating a Jordan-Saudi cooperation framework for mining, promoting the exchange of technical expertise and legislative knowledge, conducting research and studies and organising joint programmes and workshops.

The agreement also highlights the importance of modern technologies in mining operations and the sustainable discovery, assessment and utilisation of mineral resources.

The agreement also focuses on training geologists, mining engineers, and environmental specialists to ensure responsible mineral extraction practices and minimise the environmental impact of mining activities.

The Fourth International Ministerial Meeting has drawn participation from over 50 ministers and influential figures in the international mining industry, providing a platform for dialogue on critical issues shaping the future of the sector.

Discussions centred on bolstering international cooperation for the responsible utilisation of mineral resources, attracting investment to the mining sector, and driving innovation in mining technologies, the statement said.

The conference also focused on sustainable mining practices, emphasising the need to balance environmental preservation with sustainable economic development.

Participants also explored challenges confronting the industry, including the impacts of climate change and the ongoing digital transformation in mining.

The International Mining Conference has established itself as an essential platform for dialogue between governments, industry leaders, and investors, aiming to foster international partnerships and ensure the sustainable management of mineral resources to support global development goals.