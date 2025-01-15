US reaffirms support for Turkey’s security worries amid PKK/YPG threats

(MENAFN) The United States reiterated its understanding on Tuesday of Turkey’s legitimate security concerns along its border with Syria due to threats from PKK/YPG terrorism.



White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby informed journalists, "We understand that Türkiye has legitimate security concerns along that border. Turkish citizens, Turkish towns, Turkish cities have come under attack by terrorists from across that border."



He emphasized that Turkey has the right to defend itself against attacks, stating, "They absolutely have a legitimate right to be able to defend themselves against terrorist attacks. We understand that, and we are in active conversations with the Turks about how we do that, how they do that."



Kirby clarified that the United States does not wish its operations to distract Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) partners from their primary mission of countering ISIS, but the US remains focused on preventing ISIS from regrouping after the departure of Syrian regime leader Bashar Assad in December.



He also confirmed that the US would continue its partnership with the PKK/YPG-led SDF forces in Syria.

MENAFN15012025000045016755ID1109091849