LA Firefighters Holding The Line Despite Extreme Winds

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Firefighters held the line Tuesday against two massive wildfires that have ravaged parts of Los Angeles for the past week, even as desert winds and a parched landscape presented extremely hazardous conditions.

Some 8,500 firefighters from at least seven states and two foreign countries prevented the fires from growing for a second straight day as they gained slightly more control of the perimeter of the blazes, which nonetheless have consumed an area the size of Washington, DC.

A fleet of aircraft dropped water and retardant into the rugged hills while ground crews with hand tools and hoses have worked around the clock since the fires broke out on January 7, with the aircraft occasionally grounded by high winds.

“Red Flag” conditions were expected to last through Wednesday, forecasters said.

A large part of Southern California was under a Red Flag warning, indicating that intense dryness and furious winds would make conditions ripe for wildfire.

Part of Los Angeles County and much of neighbouring Ventura County were in a "Particularly Dangerous Situation", according to the National Weather Service (NWS), a designation that was also declared before last week's deadly blazes erupted.

The Palisades Fire on the west edge of town held steady at 23,713 acres (96sq km) burned, and containment increased three percentage points to 17% – a measurement of how much of the perimeter was under control.

The Eaton Fire in the foothills east of the city stood at 14,117 acres (57sq km) with containment up two points to 35%.

A third fire, the Hurst, spanning 799 acres (3.2sq km) was 97% contained, while a new fire broke out in neighbouring Ventura County, burning 56 acres while it was 0% contained.

Three other fires in Los Angeles County have been fully brought under control in recent days.

The death toll held steady at 24 as did the estimate of 12,000 structures damaged or destroyed, still portending a Herculean rebuilding effort ahead.

Entire neighbourhoods have been leveled, leaving smoldering ash and rubble. In many homes only a chimney is left standing.

"It's one thing to see it on television. It's another thing to see it from the air. The massive, massive destruction is unimaginable until you actually see it," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass told a press conference after taking an aerial tour.

Southern California has lacked any appreciable rain since April, turning brush into tinder.

Relative humidity has dipped into the single digits for much of the past week, when Santa Ana winds originating from the deserts have whipped over hilltops and rushed through canyons, sending embers flying up to two miles (3km) ahead of the fire.

"It is still very dangerous for the next 24 hours, so we're keeping a very close eye. That's why we have not downgraded the number of personnel," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

Red Flag conditions peaked overnight, when wind gusts surpassed 50mph (80kph), the NWS said.

"Stay aware of your surroundings. Be ready to evacuate. Avoid anything that can spark a fire," an NWS message warned.

That led firefighters to deploy assets throughout Southern California due to the danger that new fires might break out.

"Life threatening and destructive and widespread winds are already here," Los Angles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said.

A few thousand more people were allowed back home but 88,000 remained under evacuation orders with another 84,000 under evacuation warning – large-scale displacements unprecedented in the metropolitan area's history.

"We thank God we're safe, but we don't know what's next," said Altadena resident John Adolph, 48, a video producer who, along with his wife and two children, has been staying with friends since they lost their home in the Eaton Fire a week ago.

Adolph went back to his home to see what he could salvage, but could not get close.

"There were burning grocery stores, gas stations, exploding cars that went pop with glass flying, not like in the movies. Walls of flames two storeys tall, tornadoes of flame. I was stupid with a side of crazy to try," he said.

"My house is gone, I know that. I've seen pictures and all that's left is the chimney. But I need to see it by myself to believe it," Fred Busche told AFP.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has said the firestorm could rank as the most devastating natural disaster in US history.

It is already the costliest wildfire in terms of insured losses.

Private forecaster AccuWeather's preliminary estimate of $135bn-$150bn in total damage and economic loss would come up short of the estimated $225bn in losses from Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans in 2005.

In Washington, a battle over emergency aid broke out between Republicans and Democrats.

At a press conference on Tuesday, US House of Representatives Democratic Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar said his rank-and-file lawmakers would oppose any attempt by Republicans in Congress to attach special conditions to federal disaster aid for LA wildfire victims.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, has said conditions would be considered when the emergency funding bill moves through Congress.

He also said the cost of any wildfire disaster assistance funding should be "paid for", meaning the cost should be covered to prevent adding to the budget deficit, possibly by cutting other programmes.

That is a departure from many previous natural disasters, and Democratic Representative Ted Lieu of California called Johnson's position "outrageous”.

"We should not be leveraging the pain and suffering of our fellow Americans to try to force new policy changes," Lieu said.

There are also stories of individual generosity.

At a converted parking lot in Arcadia, 600 people showed up in a single day to distribute donated supplies to evacuees, organisers said.

Many had been redirected from other shelters that also could not accommodate the extra help.

"It's a very different experience than any other volunteering that I typically do. Because there's really no difference between the people that are helping and the people that are being helped," said 19-year-old student Gianna Karkafi. "It's just, like, luck."

MENAFN14012025000067011011ID1109091101