Paatal Lok Season 2 OTT Release: Jaideep Ahlawat's Web Series To Return To Amazon Prime On THIS Date

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Paatal Lok Season 2 OTT release : Prime is back with the second season of its iconic 'Paatal Lok' after over four years. The web series, an Prime original, has been described as one of the most anticipated shows on the OTT platform.

Check details of Paatal Lok Season 2 here:

| Paatal Lok Season 2: Netizens hail 'terrific teaser' starring Jaideep Ahlawat Paatal Lok Season 2: Release Date

After more than four years, Paatal Lok Season 2 is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video on 17 January 2025.

Paatal Lok Season 2: Cast

The cast of Paatal Lok Season 2 includes Jaideep Ahlawat, reprising his role as Hathiram Chaudhary, and Ishwak Singh, returning as IPS officer Imran Ansari, who has now been promoted to Hathiram's senior.

Gul Panag will also return as Renu Chaudhary, Hathiram's wife. Exciting new additions to the cast include Tillotama Shome , Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua, who bring fresh dynamics to the story.

The ensemble cast also features Anurag Arora, Prashant Tamang, Merenla Imsong and LC Sekhose.

| Paatal Lok Season 2 trailer released: Social media hails makers; here's why About Paatal Lok Season 2:

Paatal Lok Season 1, which was released on 15 May 2020, was loosely based on Tarun Tejpal's 2010 novel. This season, however, Hathiram may explore the sinister underworld and its connection to power and corruption.

Months ago, Prime Video wrote,“Two seemingly disconnected cases get Hathiram and Ansari to work together again, sending them down the track of a nebulous conspiracy.”

In a recent interview, Jaideep Ahlawat said Sudip Sharma has "created a new world" for the second season.

“In a series format, when your previous season is a hit, sometimes people try to cash in on all the elements that worked. But Sudip has left all that behind and created a new world,” he told SCREEN.

| In Amazon's 'Paatal Lok', hell is a few pin codes away

“I just hope people get that. It is a new way of telling the story. I am confident people will have a lot of fun watching it,” Ahlawat remarked.