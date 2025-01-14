(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) To the Senate of the United States

With a view to receiving the advice and consent of the Senate to ratification, I transmit herewith the Treaty between the of the United States of America and the Government of the United Arab Emirates on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters (the“Treaty”), signed at Abu Dhabi on February 24, 2022. I also transmit, for the information of the Senate, the report of the Department of State with respect to the Treaty.

The Treaty is one of a series of modern mutual legal assistance treaties negotiated by the United States to more effectively counter criminal activities. The Treaty should enhance our ability to investigate and prosecute a wide variety of crimes.

The Treaty provides for a broad range of cooperation in criminal matters. Under the Treaty, the Parties agree to assist each other by, among other things: taking the evidence, testimony, or statements of persons; providing and authenticating documents, records, and articles of evidence; locating or identifying persons or items; serving documents; transferring persons in custody temporarily for testimony or other assistance under the Treaty; executing requests for searches and seizures; and identifying, tracing, immobilizing, seizing, and forfeiting assets and assisting in related proceedings.

I recommend that the Senate give early and favorable consideration to the Treaty and give its advice and consent to ratification.

JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR. THE WHITE HOUSE, January 14, 2025.

The post On the Treaty between the government of the USA – United Arab Emirates on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters appeared first on Caribbean News Global .