Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 5: Ram Charan's Film Sees Slight Jump On Sankranti Mints ₹106.34 Cr

Game Changer collection Day 5: The Tollywood movie starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, which hit the cinemas on January 10, witnessed a slight rise in its daily collection on Day 5. The film had a strong opening with ₹51 crore, but its daily collections gradually declined thereafter.

Game Changer Box Office collection Day 5

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the movie minted ₹10.19 crore on Day 5, marking a 33.20 percent increase from its Day 4 earnings. Speaking of its language-wise collection, the film minted ₹6.3 crore in Telugu language, ₹2.94 crore in Hindi and ₹0.95 crore in Tamil language.