Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 5: Ram Charan's Film Sees Slight Jump On Sankranti Mints ₹106.34 Cr
Date
1/14/2025 8:13:23 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Game Changer box office collection Day 5: The Tollywood movie starring RAM Charan and Kiara Advani, which hit the cinemas on January 10, witnessed a slight rise in its daily collection on Day 5. The film had a strong opening with ₹51 crore, but its daily collections gradually declined thereafter.
Game Changer Box Office collection Day 5
According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the movie minted ₹10.19 crore on Day 5, marking a 33.20 percent increase from its Day 4 earnings. Speaking of its language-wise collection, the film minted ₹6.3 crore in Telugu language, ₹2.94 crore in Hindi and ₹0.95 crore in Tamil language.
MENAFN14012025007365015876ID1109090940
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.