PM Modi To Commission 'Three Titans' Into Indian Navy: A Glimpse Of INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, INS Vaghsheer In Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Indian Navy is set to commission three state-of-the-art combat platforms - INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer - on Wednesday. They will be commissioned in the presence of Prime Narendra Modi during a ceremony at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on Wednesday. The Navy deemed it as a "monumental leap in India's indigenous shipbuilding journey."

"Three Titans; One Remarkable Day in India. A proud moment in India's journey of maritime excellence and self-reliance!," the Indian Navy wrote on X while sharing an introductory of the three naval combatants.

According to the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Maharashtra on January 15. "At around 10:30 am, PM Modi will dedicate three frontline naval combatants INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer to the nation on their commissioning at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai," a press release stated.

Meanwhile, PM Modi posted on X,“Tomorrow, 15th January, is going to be a special day as far as our naval capacities are concerned. The commissioning of three frontline naval combatants will strengthen our efforts towards being a global leader in defence and augment our quest towards self-reliance.”

| Nilgiri, Surat, Vaghsheer: Indian Navy to commission 3 frontline combatants A glimpse of INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, INS Vaghsheer | Video





INS Surat is the fourth and final ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project. It ranks among the largest and most sophisticated destroyers in the world. It has an indigenous content of 75 percent and is equipped with state-of-the-art weapon-sensor packages and advanced network-centric capabilities.

INS Nilgiri is the first ship of the P17A Stealth Frigate Project. It has been designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and incorporates advanced features for enhanced survivability, seakeeping, and stealth, reflecting the next generation of indigenous frigates.

Both Nilgiri and Surat are equipped with modern aviation facilities and "can operate a range of helicopters, including Chetak, ALH, Sea King, and the newly inducted MH-60R, during both day and night operations," the government said.

INS Vaghsheer is the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene Project. "It represents India's growing expertise in submarine construction and has been constructed in collaboration with the Naval Group of France," the government said.