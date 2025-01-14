ANGELA CHERRY SELECTED TO BE FEATURED IN IAOTP's TOP 50 FEARLESS LEADERS' PUBLICATION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Angela Cherry honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Angela Cherry, President of SecureStream Pay Solutions, was recently selected to be featured in the 4th Edition of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. While being selected to be published in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication is an honor in itself, only 50 of the world's most brilliant, courageous, inspirational professionals are selected for this distinction.These special honorees are hand-selected to share their stories of perseverance, resilience, passion, and strength. They have made outstanding contributions to society; they have impacted their industries and are respected in their trades. A chapter will be dedicated to each honoree, and Volume 4 will be released in 2025. She will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas./award-galaWith close to two decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Cherry has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Ms Cherry is the President of SecureStream Pay Solutions. This innovative payment process company empowers businesses of all sizes with secure, efficient, and tailored payment solutions, particularly since the payment landscape is constantly evolving. SecureStream Pay Solutions is committed to helping its clients stay at the forefront of these changes. They aim to provide each company with the tools and expertise they need to thrive in an increasingly digital world. Ms. Cherry's predominant role is driving business development, identifying and pursuing growth opportunities, expanding into new markets, and cultivating strategic partnerships.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Cherry learned the value of hard work and follow-through from her younger life growing up on a farm. These traits have been fundamental to her success. After high school, she married and had children instead of going to college. When her marriage ended eight years later, she found herself as a single mother with two small daughters, no degree, and no significant work experience.Ms. Cherry's journey is a testament to the power of seizing opportunities, hard work, and resilience. She embraced each challenge that came her way, excelling in every role she took on. Her career began as a legal assistant at a law firm, where she worked diligently and gained valuable experience. One of her clients, who owned a credit card processing company similar to SecureStream, recognized her work ethic and offered her a position as a business development manager. Despite having no prior experience in this field, he reassured her, saying, "You just do what you do, and we'll teach you everything else."Ms. Cherry took the leap, and her determination paid off. She successfully secured contracts and built strong relationships, quickly proving her value. Within a year, she was promoted to executive leadership, a remarkable achievement that speaks to her ability to grow and adapt. Reflecting on her journey, Ms. Cherry is grateful for every leader who gave her a chance and for the challenges that shaped her path.Having overcome significant adversity, Ms. Cherry is now committed to paying it forward. She is passionate about inspiring and empowering others, especially women, to reach their full potential and break through barriers. Her story is one of resilience, ambition, and the drive to make a positive impact on the lives of others.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Cherry has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. "The Most Influential Women Leaders to Watch in 2024 by Victory Magazine. In 2024, she was awarded Top President and CEO of the Year featured on the famous Nasdaq billboard in Times Square NYC. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored for her selection to be featured in the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) at IAOTP" s annual award gala at the Bellagio Hotel in December. Also, for 2024, she was selected as Top 100 in Finance by Top 100 Magazine and will be featured on the cover. She was featured in the Executive Lens as "Making a Mark: Top 5 Outstanding Leaders of 2024, and SecureStream was named 30 Best Companies of the Year for 2024 by Business Fortune Magazine.Looking back, Ms. Cherry attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. She believes three key characteristics of a good leader are empowering others, effective communication, and leading by example. When not working, Angela enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP please visit:

