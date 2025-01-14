Self-Adhered Roofing Membrane With Feltbacking First Of Its Kind

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sarnafil, Leading PVC Roofing Membrane Expands Sustainable Products

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sika Corporation's roofing and waterproofing team is excited to announce that Sarnafil's self-adhered membrane is now also available with a felt backing, for those customers who desire a VOC-free, adhered roofing solution but prefer a membrane with felt for a smoother appearance. The Sarnafil Self-Adhered Feltback Membrane (SAFB) is the first of its kind in the single-ply roofing industry! Sarnafil's self-adhered bareback membrane and flashing rolls already changed the industry by offering the first fully adhered PVC roof without VOCs and odors. Now those projects that want the benefit of a felt backing, Sarnafil SAFB can offer that that too!

Steep Slope Applications

The Sarnafil Décor Roof System , a standing seam metal roof“look-a-like” single-ply roofing option uses a felt-backed membrane to help hide insulation board joints and roof deck imperfections. The Sarnafil SAFB membrane is ideal for this steep slope roof application. Applying adhesive on a steep slope roof requires additional safety precautions. Falling or tipping adhesive pails or rollers is a very real concern. Sarnafil SAFB removes the risk of securing the adhesive and can be installed by simply peeling off the release liner and sticking the membrane to the substrate. Fast, easy, and safe installation for any steep slope roofing application.

Peel & Stick: No VOCs, No Odors, No Mess, No Delays

The absence of VOCs and odors makes Sarnafil SAFB ideal for any project, but especially occupied spaces sensitive to fumes, such as hospitals, schools and universities, biomedical facilities, and food and beverage manufacturing.“The addition Sarnafil Self-Adhered Feltback Membrane really completes the self-adhered family,” says Bill Bellico, Sika Roofing's VP of Marketing and Inside Sales.“Now a building owner can use either a bareback membrane or feltback membrane for the deck sheet while also using the self-adhered wall flashing or the SikaRoof Flashing Adhesive DS 100 on all walls and flashings. A complete VOC-free adhered installation.” Adhered projects need not interfere with the building occupants or require scheduling around their presence, thus avoiding delays.

Sarnafil SAFB membrane provides other important benefits in addition to the elimination of VOCs and odors. Because adhesive is factory-applied to the underside of the Sarnafil G 410 membrane, the additional steps and precautions needed when applying adhesive at the job site are eliminated. Self-adhered membranes eliminate the need for shipping, storing, and disposing of adhesive cans as well.

Higher Productivity

Adhering roofing membranes is the application of choice for many building owners but can take more time to install. Some adhesives require multiple coats with drying times in between before the sheet can be rolled in. This can add time and cost to the project. With Sarnafil SAFB, just peel the release liner and roll out. It is just that simple!

Raising the Bar-Again

Sarnafil Self-Adhered Feltback Membrane provides significant productivity, safety, and environmental benefits. By adding the new feltback self-adhered sheet to the Sarnafil product line, we continue to lead the way in innovation and make commercial roofing systems safer, faster, and easier for the applicator to install. Sarnafil's list of peel and stick products now includes Sarnafil Self-Adhered Bareback Membrane, Self-Adhered Feltback Membrane, Self-Adhered Wall Flashing, and SarnaRoof Flashing Adhesive DS 100.

Sika AG

With more than 100 years of experience, Sika is a worldwide innovation and sustainability leader in the development and production of systems and products for commercial and residential construction, as well as the marine, automotive, and renewable energy manufacturing industries. Sika has offices in over 103 countries with over 400 manufacturing facilities and more than 33,000 employees worldwide. With annual sales of 12 billion dollars in 2023, our commitment to quality, innovation, and the environment as well as putting our customer's needs first, encompasses why Sika is the global leader in our industries. Sika, beyond the expected.

Emma Houston

Sika Roofing and Waterproofing

+1 781-332-3916

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.