Group 1 Automotive Schedules Release Of Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Group 1 Automotive, (NYSE: GPI )

("Group 1" or the "Company"),

a Fortune 250 automotive retailer with 259 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today announced that it will release results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 before the opens.

Daryl Kenningham, Group 1's President and Chief Executive Officer, and the Company's senior management team will host a call to discuss the results later that morning at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet at .

A webcast replay will be available for 30 days.

A copy of the Company's presentation will also be made available at . The conference call will also be available live by dialing in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call at:

Domestic: 1-888-317-6003 International: 1-412-317-6061 Passcode: 2497585

A telephonic replay will be available following the call through

February 5, 2025, by dialing:

Domestic: 1-877-344-7529 International: 1-412-317-0088 Replay Code: 5939241

ABOUT GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

Group 1 owns and operates 259 automotive dealerships, 335 franchises, and 39 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 35 brands of automobiles.

Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Group 1 discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations at , , , , and .

Investor contacts:

Terry Bratton

Manager, Investor Relations

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

[email protected]



Media contacts:

Pete DeLongchamps

Senior Vice President, Financial Services and Manufacturer Relations

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

[email protected]

Kimberly Barta

Head of Marketing and Communications

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

[email protected]



or

Clint Woods

Pierpont Communications, Inc.

713-627-2223

[email protected]

