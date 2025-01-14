عربي


Group 1 Automotive Schedules Release Of Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial Results


1/14/2025 4:30:52 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HOUSTON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI )
("Group 1" or the "Company"),
a Fortune 250 automotive retailer with 259 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 before the market opens.
Daryl Kenningham, Group 1's President and Chief Executive Officer, and the Company's senior management team will host a conference call to discuss the results later that morning at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet at .
A webcast replay will be available for 30 days.
A copy of the Company's presentation will also be made available at .

The conference call will also be available live by dialing in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call at:

Domestic:

1-888-317-6003

International:

1-412-317-6061

Passcode:

2497585

A telephonic replay will be available following the call through
February 5, 2025, by dialing:

Domestic:

1-877-344-7529

International:

1-412-317-0088

Replay Code:

5939241

ABOUT GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
 Group 1 owns and operates 259 automotive dealerships, 335 franchises, and 39 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 35 brands of automobiles.
Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Group 1 discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations at , , , , and .

Investor contacts:
 Terry Bratton
Manager, Investor Relations
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
[email protected]

Media contacts:
 Pete DeLongchamps
Senior Vice President, Financial Services and Manufacturer Relations
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
[email protected]

Kimberly Barta
Head of Marketing and Communications
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
[email protected]

or

Clint Woods
Pierpont Communications, Inc.
713-627-2223
[email protected]

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

MENAFN14012025003732001241ID1109090602


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

