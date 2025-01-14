Dr. Vicki Wright Hamilton Celebrates Excellence With A Historic Milestone, New Products, & Empowerment Initiatives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Congratulations to Dr. Vicki Wright Hamilton on receiving the prestigious Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for her exceptional contributions to leadership, business strategy, and lifelong service.

The Vicktorious Skin Collection by Vicki Wright Hamilton-Luxury skincare designed to nourish, empower, and inspire confidence.

Decisions, Decisions: Your Path, Your Growth-A strategy and leadership board game by Vicki Wright Hamilton, designed to strengthen decision-making and strategic thinking.

Dr. Vicki Wright Hamilton earns national honors, launches Vicktorious Skin and leadership tools, continuing to empower confidence and inspire leaders.

- Dr. Vicki Wright HamiltonATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned leadership coach, business strategist, and keynote speaker Dr. Vicki Wright Hamilton is celebrating a transformative chapter in her career with groundbreaking achievements that highlight her dedication to empowering leaders and inspiring confidence. From receiving prestigious national honors to launching innovative products, Dr. Hamilton continues to set herself apart as a visionary in leadership and personal growth.As part of this milestone year, Dr. Hamilton will host the inaugural Leading with Purpose: Women's Empowerment Brunch on January 25, 2025, at 11:00 AM at Maggiano's Little Italy in Atlanta, GA. This exclusive event is designed to inspire women entrepreneurs, solopreneurs, and business owners to elevate their brands and lead with confidence in 2025.In addition to hosting the event, Dr. Hamilton will deliver a powerful session on practical strategies to help women grow their businesses and navigate challenges. Attendees will also hear from branding expert and motivational speaker Tiana Von Johnson, who will lead her signature workshop, Brand Your Brilliance, sharing actionable strategies to build impactful brands. Guests will enjoy a luxurious brunch while networking with like-minded women leaders and entrepreneurs.As a special highlight, guests will also get an exclusive first look at Dr. Hamilton's feature in the upcoming book Mastering Wealth: Insights from Percy Miller and 20 Thought Leaders, where she shares her chapter, "The Purpose of Passion." This collaboration with Percy“Master P” Miller offers insights into how passion-driven leadership fosters personal and professional success.Dr. Hamilton's influence continues to grow with the launch of Vicktorious Skin, a luxury skincare line designed to empower women through self-care. The Vicktorious Skin Bundle features four carefully crafted products:- Vivacious Micellar Cleansing Water: Gently removes makeup and impurities while hydrating the skin.- Vicktory Detoxifying Charcoal Mask: Deep cleans and revitalizes the complexion.- Vibrant Bakuchiol Eye Cream: Smooths and firms delicate under-eye skin for a youthful glow.- Vitalizing Daytime Ageless Moisturizer: Provides long-lasting hydration and radiant skin."The first thing you see in the mirror is yourself, and when you feel good about your skin, you feel empowered to conquer the day," said Hamilton. Shop the Vicktorious Skin Collection online now.In addition to her skincare line, Dr. Hamilton is launching "Decisions, Decisions: Your Path, Your Growth", an interactive strategy and leadership board game designed for leaders, teams, and aspiring decision-makers. This game challenges players to navigate complex scenarios while fostering strategic thinking and leadership skills. Learn more about Decisions, Decisions.Dr. Hamilton's recent accolades further reflect her commitment to excellence. She has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Business from Trinity International University of Ambassadors for her exceptional contributions to business strategy and leadership development. Additionally, she will receive the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, honoring her lifelong dedication to impactful leadership and service."These honors reflect my passion for helping leaders navigate challenges and thrive," said Hamilton. "They reaffirm my mission to inspire growth and transformation at every level."The Leading with Purpose Brunch will take place on January 25, 2025, at 11:00 AM EST at Maggiano's Little Italy, 3368 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30326. Reserve your seat today as seats are limited.Dr. Vicki Wright Hamilton is the CEO of Business Transformation Partners Inc DBA VWH Consulting, an award-winning leadership coach, business strategist, speaker, and author. She is also the founder of Vicktorious Skin, a luxury skincare brand created to empower women through self-care. Her latest initiatives, from luxury skincare to leadership development tools, reflect her holistic approach to personal and professional growth.For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

Experience Vicki Wright Hamilton: Inspiring Leadership & Decision-Making Speaker

