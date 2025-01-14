Brazil Jumps To 8Th Place In Global Vehicle Production, Outpacing Spain

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's automotive has made a remarkable comeback, reclaiming its position as the world's eighth-largest vehicle producer. This achievement marks a significant turnaround for the country's sector.



In 2024, Brazilian automakers produced 2.55 million vehicles, a 9.7% increase from the previous year. This growth propelled Brazil past Spain in the global rankings.



China, the United States, Japan, India, Mexico, South Korea, and Germany remain ahead in production volume. The Brazilian has shown resilience and growth.



In October 2024, vehicle sales reached 264,900 units, the highest monthly figure in a decade. This surge in demand has driven production increases throughout the year.



Despite this progress, Brazil's vehicle production has not yet fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels. Anfavea, the national association of vehicle manufacturers, forecasts production of 2.75 million vehicles in 2025.







This figure is still short of the 2.94 million units manufactured in 2019. The industry faces challenges from increasing foreign competition, both domestically and in export markets.



To address this, Anfavea is advocating for policy changes, including a fleet renewal program and immediate implementation of full tax rates on imported hybrid and electric vehicles.



In short, as Brazil's automotive sector navigates these challenges, its return to the global top eight producers signifies a positive trend in the country's industrial recovery and economic growth.

