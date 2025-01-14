Omnicom PR Group Names New Managing Director For Singapore

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE - Omnicom Public Relations Group (OPRG) has picked Mei Lee as senior vice president and managing director of its Singapore operations. In this role, Lee will oversee the agency's Singapore presence, focusing on expanding its capabilities and client roster while driving OPRG's continued growth in the market.



FleishmanHillard manages OPRG's Singapore operations, and Lee will report to Joanne Wong, Asia Pacific president and senior partner at FleishmanHillard.



Lee brings over 22 years of global, multidisciplinary experience in strategy consulting, marketing, digital transformation, media and general management. Most recently, she served as a partner at Boston Consulting Group in Singapore, advising technology, media and consumer clients across APAC, Europe, Africa and the United States.



Before her career in management consulting, Lee served as senior vice president of strategic marketing at Lazada, part of the Alibaba Group, in Singapore.



She relocated to Singapore in 2015 to join COMO Group as senior vice president, of digital, CRM, and e-commerce for the APAC region. Before that, she held senior roles at a number of leading organizations in the United States, including Conde Nast, J. Crew, Omnicom Media Group and The Walt Disney Company.



“We are thrilled to welcome Lee on board,” said Joanne Wong.“Her expertise and fresh perspectives are exactly what we needed as we elevate our offerings across the APAC region to address the increasing complexity our clients face in today's convergent world. Mei's unique blend of digital transformation expertise, inspirational leadership and deep management consulting experience make her the ideal leader to drive our Singapore operation, a vital hub of our APAC business, into its next phase of growth.”



“As clients increasingly seek agency partners that can marry strategic insights with full-impact execution to deliver meaningful business outcomes, we are uniquely positioned to meet such demand as one of the largest and most experienced communications advisors globally and in APAC. Mei's arrival will be instrumental in shaping our success as we continue to strengthen this market position in 2025 as our top strategic priority,” Wong added.



“The future of communications is business-informed, data-driven, and technology-powered, and I am excited to join an organization that has the expertise, scale, agility, and vision to lead this evolution,” said Lee.“OPRG has built a strong foundation in Singapore with an incredibly talented and dynamic team, and I look forward to working with everyone to build on this momentum, expand our capabilities, and further differentiate ourselves as a trusted business partner in the market that delivers value beyond traditional PR for our clients,” she said.



