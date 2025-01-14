عربي


Zelensky Makes Changes To Composition Of Supreme Cinc Staff

1/14/2025 10:09:07 PM


1/14/2025 10:09:07 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has introduced changes to the composition of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff.

According to Ukrinform, Presidential Decree No. 30/2025, dated January 14, has been published on the official website of the President of Ukraine.

Pursuant to Article 8 of the Law "On the Defense of Ukraine" and based on the proposal of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, President Zelensky has removed Roman Mashovets from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff.

The decree takes effect upon its publication.

Read also: Zelensky holds Supreme CinC Staff meeting , calls for ramping up drone production

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 30, 2024, President Zelensky dismissed Mashovets from his position as Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

UkrinForm

